Hogwarts Legacy has lots of places to explore, not just Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself. You can take a trip to Hogsmeade, the village where Harry Potter bought his school supplies, though the game takes place a hundred years before the books. You might also have wondered — why is there a boarded-up door in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy?



The Boarded-Up Door in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy Leads to a PlayStation-Exclusive Quest

That boarded up door belongs to a shop that’s no longer in use, and if you’re on the Xbox or PC, all you can do with the door is look. But if you are playing Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation, there is a PlayStation-exclusive quest that will let you go inside. We won’t spoil the details of the quest, but it starts with you talking to a house elf that’s standing outside.

So if you have an Xbox or PC, there’s no house elf and no quest. For now, anyway. If you want to spoil things, you can watch the trailer for the Hogsmeade quest, where it says the quest is exclusive until February 10, 2024. So it’ll be a year till the quest is made available on other platforms, if that ever actually happens.

So, there’s a boarded door in Hogwarts Legacy because it’s the start of a PlayStation-exclusive quest. Fortunately, there are lots of other quests to go on even if you aren’t playing the game on PlayStation.