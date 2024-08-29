New Pokémon Go ‘Wild Area’ Event Set for November

Pokémon Go players will be getting a new type of event this November with the first-ever Wild Area set to be held both in Japan, and then globally later in the month.

Niantic has set the dates for Wild Area 2024 which will happen first on the weekend of Nov. 16, 2024, followed by a global event on Nov. 23. These were revealed in a post to social media, and specific details regarding what will be included have been kept under wraps.

Trainers, get ready for #GOWildArea, a new event coming to #PokemonGO! 🤩



Mark your calendars!

🗓️ Fukuoka, Japan: November 16–17



🗓️ Global:

November 23–24



Stay tuned for more information!https://t.co/KWOyvYlypD pic.twitter.com/uSAq5hYW5g — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 28, 2024

There was no indication shared regarding when more details will be revealed for the event, and in a blog post to the Pokémon Go website all that was shared is that it will be a “brand new Pokémon Go adventure.” This will be a ticketed event just like Go Fest, so expect there to be plenty of things to do over the weekend.

August has been a big month for Pokémon Go announcements with Wild Area being revealed just days after our first glimpse at the next season coming to the game, Max Out. This will finally bring Dynamax Pokémon to the game when it kicks off in September.

To kick off the addition of Dynamax Pokémon the Go Big event is set to go down on Sept. 10 which will give players the chance to catch Dynamax versions of the popular original three starter Pokémon Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. Perhaps the addition of Dynamax Pokémon could play a factor in the Wild Area event, but for now, that’s just speculation, we’ll have to wait and see what comes to light in the next few months.

For many Pokémon Go players, the more events on offer the better, so now that the first Wild Area is set to go down it could potentially become a yearly occasion just like Go Fest. Once there are more details available regarding Pokémon Go Wild Area, expect to see them here at Escapist Magazine.

