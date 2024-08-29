Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Explorer Pikachu in artwork for Secrets of the Jungle event in Pokemon Go
Category:
News
Mobile Gaming

New Pokémon Go ‘Wild Area’ Event Set for November

Who doesn't want something new.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 09:07 pm

Pokémon Go players will be getting a new type of event this November with the first-ever Wild Area set to be held both in Japan, and then globally later in the month.

Recommended Videos

Niantic has set the dates for Wild Area 2024 which will happen first on the weekend of Nov. 16, 2024, followed by a global event on Nov. 23. These were revealed in a post to social media, and specific details regarding what will be included have been kept under wraps.

There was no indication shared regarding when more details will be revealed for the event, and in a blog post to the Pokémon Go website all that was shared is that it will be a “brand new Pokémon Go adventure.” This will be a ticketed event just like Go Fest, so expect there to be plenty of things to do over the weekend.

August has been a big month for Pokémon Go announcements with Wild Area being revealed just days after our first glimpse at the next season coming to the game, Max Out. This will finally bring Dynamax Pokémon to the game when it kicks off in September.

To kick off the addition of Dynamax Pokémon the Go Big event is set to go down on Sept. 10 which will give players the chance to catch Dynamax versions of the popular original three starter Pokémon Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. Perhaps the addition of Dynamax Pokémon could play a factor in the Wild Area event, but for now, that’s just speculation, we’ll have to wait and see what comes to light in the next few months.

For many Pokémon Go players, the more events on offer the better, so now that the first Wild Area is set to go down it could potentially become a yearly occasion just like Go Fest. Once there are more details available regarding Pokémon Go Wild Area, expect to see them here at Escapist Magazine.

Post Tag:
Pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]