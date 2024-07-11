Can Kartana Be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Kartana is back in rotation for Pokémon Go’s raids, which means it’s time to get Shiny hunting. Before you do, here’s what you need to know about the Ultra Beasts’ current Shiny status in Pokémon Go.

Can You Catch Shiny Kartana in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can catch Kartana in its Shiny form when battled in Pokémon Go, so it is well worth investing the time to Shiny-hunt the legendary creature.

Kartana’s Shiny form was first introduced to Pokémon Go back in March as part of the Sizeable Surprises event. Alongside the addition of Shiny Kartana, you can also catch Shiny Celesteela, so there’s been plenty of new Shiny goodness introduced to Pokémon Go recently.

The only place to encounter Kartana is through five-star raid battles, and these can be tough if you aren’t adequately prepared. To avoid any issues we suggest taking a Fire or Fighting-type Pokémon into the battle, preferably the former.

Given its Grass and Steel types, taking out Kartana is easier with a type advantage, so we suggest taking advantage of it to speed things up. Fortunately, Kartana is one of the weaker Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go, so grinding through battles while Shiny hunting should be easier than others.

Kartana has been made available during spotlight events in the past so keep an eye out to see if they will be featured in any upcoming. The good news is that they’ll never take away a Pokémon’s Shiny form, so whenever Kartana is back you’ll have your shot at catching a Shiny one.

If you’re looking to catch them all, here’s a look at the different Ultra Beasts that have been made available in Pokémon Go so far. Expect to see them appear in future events alongside the other Legendary creatures we all know and love that make up the game’s Five-Star Raids.

