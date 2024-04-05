Pokémon Go Ultra Wormholes, Explained

Pokémon Go is always changing and with so many unique features you could be left confused. One thing that you might not be used to seeing is Ultra Wormholes, but you can relax, these unique encounters are extremely simple once you know what they are.

Recommended Videos

What Are Ultra Wormholes in Pokémon Go?

Image via Niantic

Ultra Wormholes are a feature that allows trainers to encounter the Legendary Ultra Beast Pokémon that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to find. They can appear at random and you’ll have a small window to join in before they begin.

Once the timer reaches zero you’ll be transported to a raid battle against an Ultra Beast. As you’d expect, these are five-star raids so you’ll need some help to get it done. For the most part, they will appear like regular raids and should be completed as such.

You won’t always find Ultra Wormholes around the map. Pokémon Go typically only adds them to the game on special occasions, so be on the lookout for upcoming events in your area. There are several Pokémon that can be encountered when interacting with one.

Buzzwole

Celesteela

Guzzlord

Kartana

Nihilego

Pheromosa

Poipole

Xurkitree

These are all of the available Ultra Beasts right now, but we expect more will be added in the future.

Surprisingly, Pokémon Go isn’t the first game to get Ultra Wormholes. They actually originate from Pokémon Sun and Moon where the Ultra Beasts were first introduced to the franchise. Engaging with Ultra Wormholes is the only way to catch these Pokémon in both the games and Pokémon Go.

Be warned: Ultra Wormholes are not permanent so if you happen to see one we suggest taking advantage of it while you can. Fortunately, raid content is always changing so if you miss out you should get a chance to catch that particular Pokémon again in the future.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more