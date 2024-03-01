Pokemon GO World of Wonders Poipole Special Research: All Tasks & Rewards

The World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO brings a new Special Research story that will lead trainers to an encounter with the Ultra Beast Poipole. While Poipole isn’t the first Ultra Beast to come to Pokemon GO, it’s been a while since trainers have gotten the chance to encounter them.

Recommended Videos

The Special Research story for World of Wonders rolled out on March 1 and has 5 different tiers of tasks that trainers will need to complete to encounter Poipole. While the full story hasn’t yet been unlocked, trainers can encounter Poipole with the tasks that are currently available. Let’s take a look at the different tasks and rewards trainers can expect for joining Professor Willow on this latest bit of research.

When is the World of Wonders Poipole Special Research?

Image via Niantic

The special research series that leads to an encounter with Poipole is available as of March 1 and can be claimed up until June 1, 2024. Special Research doesn’t expire in Pokemon GO, so as long as you log in and claim it before the end of the World of Wonders season, you’ll be able to take your time in completing the tasks.

The World of Wonders Special Research Story is free, meaning players won’t need to purchase a ticket to activate it. In fact, accessing the Special Research story is fairly straightforward.

Simply log in to Pokemon GO and you should see an icon of Professor Willow’s face down in the bottom right of your screen, where you usually see those research task binoculars. This lets you know there’s a new story to check out, and clicking on the icon will bring you into a chat with Professor Willow where he’ll tell you about spotting this mysterious new otherworldly Pokemon (spioler alert: it’s probably the Ultra Beast Poipole).

There are five sets of tasks in this initial Special Research Story, and each comes with its own rewards. As of now, only the first two sets of tasks have been revealed, with more to come as the World of Wonders season in Pokemon GO unfolds.

Can Poipole Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Trainers may be wondering whether the Poipole they’ll encounter through this research has a chance of being shiny. Unfortunately, Poipole cannot currently be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

We know Niantic loves to debut Shiny forms as part of special events whenever possible, so this may change in the future.

World of Wonders Special Research Tier 1 Tasks and Rewards

There are three tasks in the first tier of the World of Wonders Special Research, and trainers will be able to encounter Poipole for the first time by simply completing this first set of tasks! They’re not too challenging, either, so it shouldn’t take too long to have your first shot at catching Poipole in Pokemon GO.

Here are the tasks and the rewards you’ll receive once you check them off.

Task Rewards Catch 20 Pokemon 10 Poke Balls Spin 10 PokeStops 7 Pinap Berries Transfer 10 Pokemon 7 Razz Berries Complete All Three Tasks Poipole Encounter



803 XP

World of Wonders Special Research Tier 2 Tasks and Rewards

Once you finish the first set of tasks, you’ll check in with Professor Willow once more and receive your next set of goals. Here are the details for the second tier of the World of Wonders Poipole Special Research.

Task Rewards Complete 7 Field Research Tasks Pokemon Encounter (Skorupi) Explore 10 KM Pokemon Encounter (Qwilfish) Make 20 Nice Throws 15 Great Balls Complete All Three Tasks 25 Poipole Candy



803 XP

World of Wonders Special Research Tier 3 Tasks and Rewards

After you finish the first two sets of Special Research for this season, Professor Willow will let you know he needs a little time to look into what’s next. In other words, Niantic hasn’t yet released the tasks and rewards for Tiers 3, 4, and 5 in the Poipole Special Research.

World of Wonders Special Research Tier 4 Tasks and Rewards

Check back soon for an update once the tasks and rewards for Tier 4 in the Poipole Special Research story have been revealed.

World of Wonders Special Research Tier 5 Tasks and Rewards

We’ll let you know once the tasks and rewards for Tier 5 in this season’s Special Research story have been revealed.