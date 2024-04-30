How to Fix Sawpit Not Working in Manor Lords

With so many different buildings and stations to keep track of in Manor Lords, it can be hard to troubleshoot things when something isn’t working. If your sawpit isn’t working in Manor Lords, here’s how to fix it.

Why Is the Sawpit Not Working in Manor Lords?

If your sawpit isn’t working in Manor Lords, there are two main reasons as to why this could be happening:

There are no timber logs in storage to turn into planks

Your ox isn’t around to help transport the items

The first issue is easy enough to rectify. All you need to do is click on the sawpit, then make sure to deposit timber logs into the storage section. Once you’ve done that, just wait for your assigned families to transport the timber over to the sawpit, and they’ll start processing them into planks.

The second issue won’t be so obvious. If you find that you’ve already sent logs over and things at the sawpit are still stalled, then it’s very likely because your ox isn’t available to help transport the logs and planks. You’ll start off with one ox in Manor Lords, but that one ox is pretty much required for a lot of the heavy lifting jobs in the game, and it’ll serve as the main bottleneck.

How to Get More Oxen in Manor Lords

To get your sawpit up and running again, I’d recommend building a hitching post or even upgrading your existing one, then buy an ox with your regional wealth. You’ll also want to assign one family to the hitching post to help speed things up a bit.

By doing this, you’ll have more oxen at your disposal, which means that you can transport items between your different buildings faster than usual. This should solve your sawpit issue immediately, especially since the human workers themselves are unable to transport the items alone.

If you have other things in construction, you can also pause them to free up the ox to help out at the sawpit.

And that’s how to fix the sawpit issue in Manor Lords.

