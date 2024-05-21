Time is one of the most useful elements in Little Alchemy 2, but actually making it can be quite difficult! Here’s how to make time in Little Alchemy 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Create Time in Little Alchemy 2

To make time in Little Alchemy 2, you don’t have to make any specific combination. Instead, you’ll need to make 100 total combinations, at which point time will automatically be unlocked.

This is significantly different from Little Alchemy 1, where you only had to combine sand and glass together to create time. But it makes sense! To make time, you have to spend time on the game. It’s also very different from the pretty intuitive nature of most other recipes in the game. For example, stone and wind combine to make sand, water and water combine to create puddle. Compared to those, making time requires thinking out of the box.

Screenshots by The Escapist

But if you’re stumped on how to make 100 combinations, don’t worry. We’ve got a guide on how to make an iceberg which will take you sixteen steps and a guide on how to make life, which will take you another seven. But if you want even more recipes, check out how to get honey below. Honey is a recipe that requires eighteen steps, putting you a fifth of the way towards getting time. With the other recipes above, you’ll be halfway there!

Element 1 Element 2 Result Water Water Puddle Puddle Puddle Pond Lake Lake Sea Sea Earth Primordial Soup Fire Fire Energy Energy Primordial Soup Life Earth Earth Land Land Life Animal Life Earth Soil Soil Life Plant Land Land Continent Continent Continent Planet Planet Fire Sun Sun Water Rainbow Rainbow Plant Flower Flower Animal Bee Bee Bee Honey

Of course, you can also just fiddle with the items you already have and see what other combinations you can come up with on your own. Stick with Little Alchemy 2 long enough and you’ll be bound to unlock time.

Little Alchemy 2 is available now on PC. For more crafting games, check out our guide on how to make all recipes and combinations in Infinite Craft or find out how to unblock Infinite Craft so you can play it anywhere.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more