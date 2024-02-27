Infinite Craft can be a real time sink, which is why, especially if you’re playing at work, you might have been unable to access it. So, if you’re wondering how to play Infinite Craft unblocked, here’s the answer.

How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked

Are you at work or school/college? Have you tried accessing Infinite Craft only to get some kind of message telling you you’re barred from accessing the site? Then you’re a terrible person, and you should get back to working/studying. I’m kidding, of course, and if you have been blocked, there are a few ways to get around it.

The first thing to know, however, is that there’s only one Infinite Craft, and it’s available through creator Neal’s Neal.fun domain. You might have found other websites claiming to be Infinite Craft, and some even display adverts before you can play. But what they’re doing – rather cheekily – is embedding the actual site in a frame. So if the network you’re on has blocked Infinite Craft, it’ll be blocked through those sites, too.

So, what can you do to play Infinite Craft unblocked? Well, there are a few things:

Try a different PC – Chances are the site is blocked organization wide, but there’s a slim chance it’s blocked on just one PC.

Try a different logon – In an organization, there are different levels of access. What’s blocked for one user might not be blocked for another, or there may be several user groups with different access levels. However, this would mean using someone else’s logon, which is typically a bad thing and could get you into more trouble than just playing Infinite Craft.

Use your phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot – You could use your mobile to create a Wi-Fi hotspot and then access that, though that would also mean disconnecting your PC from the regular office/school network, which could be inconvenient and noticed.

Play on your mobile device – You can play Infinite Craft on your mobile, in browser, without the need to download any kind of app.

Use a VPN – If you’ve been on the internet for more than five minutes, you’ll have heard about virtual personal networks, or VPNs. You’re probably mumbling “NordVPN” in your sleep, so downloading and running a VPN is one option. But what you can also do is download the Opera browser, which has a VPN built in. Activate that, and you should be able to bypass whatever blocking your network has in place with no subscription fees.

That’s how to play Infinite Craft unblocked. Just bear in mind that this could get you into trouble with your college/employer/etc. But playing it on mobile may be the most convenient way of getting some serious Infinite Craft time in.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!