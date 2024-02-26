Finding a way to get Game within a game sounds like a worthwhile endeavor, and the new sandbox title Infinite Craft lets you do just that. Here’s how to make and get Game in Infinite Craft.
How to Make & Get Game in Infinite Craft
If you’re reading The Escapist, video games are probably an important part of your life. You likely jump from title to title, looking for the next game to spend countless hours playing. One of the games in your rotation might be Infinite Craft, which gives its players the ability to craft, well, infinite possibilities.
From Taylor Swift to God, players are still discovering new recipes. But if you’re caught up on how to make and get Game in Infinite Craft, here’s the step-by-step process provided by Infinite Craft Solver:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Dust + Witch = Broom
- Pollen + Smoke = Bee
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Broom + Dust = Clean
- Bee + Wind = Breeze
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Breeze + Clean = Fresh
- Fresh + Time = Fruit
- Fruit + Lava = Peach
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Peach + Steam = Pie
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Pie + Wind = Piece of Cake
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Piece of Cake + Steam = Pudding
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Plant + Pudding = Salad
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Fire + Salad = Salsa
- Flower + Plant = Garden
- Salsa + Water = Sauce
- Garden + Swamp = Marsh
- Fire + Mud = Brick
- Sauce + Steam = Steamboat
- Brick + Marsh = Adobe
- Adobe + Steamboat = Adobe Flash
- Adobe Flash + Steam = Game
And that’s how to make Game in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!