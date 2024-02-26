Finding a way to get Game within a game sounds like a worthwhile endeavor, and the new sandbox title Infinite Craft lets you do just that. Here’s how to make and get Game in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Game in Infinite Craft

If you’re reading The Escapist, video games are probably an important part of your life. You likely jump from title to title, looking for the next game to spend countless hours playing. One of the games in your rotation might be Infinite Craft, which gives its players the ability to craft, well, infinite possibilities.

From Taylor Swift to God, players are still discovering new recipes. But if you’re caught up on how to make and get Game in Infinite Craft, here’s the step-by-step process provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Plant + Steam = Tea

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Dust + Witch = Broom

Pollen + Smoke = Bee

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Broom + Dust = Clean

Bee + Wind = Breeze

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Breeze + Clean = Fresh

Fresh + Time = Fruit

Fruit + Lava = Peach

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Peach + Steam = Pie

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Pie + Wind = Piece of Cake

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Piece of Cake + Steam = Pudding

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Plant + Pudding = Salad

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Fire + Salad = Salsa

Flower + Plant = Garden

Salsa + Water = Sauce

Garden + Swamp = Marsh

Fire + Mud = Brick

Sauce + Steam = Steamboat

Brick + Marsh = Adobe

Adobe + Steamboat = Adobe Flash

Adobe Flash + Steam = Game

And that’s how to make Game in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!