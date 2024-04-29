How Long Is Another Crab’s Treasure?

Another Crab’s Treasure is quite an exciting adventure, but how long does the game take to beat? Let’s find out how long it takes until you hit credits and what you can do to elongate your playtime.

How Many Hours Is Another Crab’s Treasure?

If you’re hoping for a game that you can beat throughout a weekend, you may be out of luck here — Another Crab’s Treasure takes about 15 to 20 hours to beat if you’re just aiming for the end. Those who love collecting a variety of different items, such as Old Whorl Shells and plenty of optional bosses that you may have normally missed, you’ve got an additional 10 to 15 hours ahead of you.

Since the game is an open world without many hints, you may find yourself lost and roaming around—which is perfectly acceptable here. Your playtime may also vary, depending on your familiarity with Souls-likes and how good you are at them. Underneath this colorful exterior is a game that isn’t afraid to kick some shell.

Exploration is another big part of this experience, so don’t be afraid to try to track down Silver Relics that can make Kril all the more powerful. Since you’ll only have a Fork to your name here — until you lock a specific skill, that is — making your crabby pal more powerful is highly recommended.

If you’re looking to burn through the game quickly, however, you could do the best thing possible — give Kril a gun. In the Assist Mode, you’ll have a chance to strip Kril to the gills with a Pistol. Even if you’re going for a perfect run without any assists, I strongly suggest trying this at least once. It’s hilariously overpowered and just all-around fantastic.

Another Crab’s Treasure is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

