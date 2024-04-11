Another Crab's Treasure Game Pass Featured
Is Another Crab’s Treasure Coming to Xbox Game Pass? – Answered

The treasure was just around the corner
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Published: Apr 11, 2024 07:45 pm

Crab games are getting more common by the day, and that’s for the best as it means we get to enjoy even wackier titles. Another Crab’s Treasure, the undersea souls-like adventure, is one of those games, and you may be able to enjoy it directly through Xbox Game Pass.

Is Another Crab’s Treasure Available on Game Pass?

Fortunately for all crustacean lovers out there, Another Crab’s Treasure is included in the Xbox Game Pass as a Day One title, as was confirmed by the Xbox trailer released last year. While it’s not yet clear if it will be available via Xbox Game Pass Core, Ultimate subscribers will be able to play it as soon as it’s out and join Kril in his quest in search of his lost shell.

The title is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC, and all platforms can run it through Microsoft’s gaming service.

Another Crab's Treasure Game Pass Combat
Image via Aggro Crab

Related: Another Crab’s Treasure Is a Hermit Crab Soulslike Where You Use Trash to Survive

If you were previously scared away from soulslike games due to experiences with harsher games such as Lies of P (also available on Game Pass), you might still consider giving this silly crab game a chance. Different from other developers of the genre, Aggro Crab made sure to include some accessibility options. With that, everyone can enjoy the game regardless of their personal skill levels.

And don’t worry if you like being challenged. There are plenty of difficult modes to tackle here, so play at your own pace and pick the one that suits you best. It’s not every day that we get a quality crab title, so I wouldn’t sleep on this one. Instead, I would make my enemies sleep with the fishes.

Another Crab’s Treasure releases on April 25, 2024 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Another Crab's Treasure
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.