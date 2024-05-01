Things can’t always be smooth-sailing in Manor Lords, and eventually you’ll need to take money from your people, which will undoubtedly piss a lot of people off. Still, here’s how to tax people in Manor Lords.

Recommended Videos

Manor Lords Taxes Guide

Before you can start taxing people in Manor Lords, first you’ll need to reach the Small Village settlement level, which is done by building and upgrading your burgage plots. After that, you can build a personal manor with timber, planks, and stones.

Do note that you’ll need a sawpit to convert your timber into planks, and you’ll want to make sure you have a spare ox to help with the logistics for that.

Once you’ve built the manor, click on it, and you can set a land tax or enact a tithe. This will allow you to take regional wealth from your citizens, and convert that into personal wealth for your treasury.

What Land Taxes and Tithes Do in Manor Lords

Alright, now let’s talk about the fun stuff. Land taxes are pretty self-explanatory. Click on the manor and click on the Taxes tab, and you’ll be able to set a percentage for the land tax.

Setting it to 10%, for instance, will allow you take 10% of your settlement’s regional wealth, and that amount will turn into personal wealth. Do note that setting the land tax will cause you take a small hit to your Approval rating, so make sure it’s well above 50% before you start doing this. If your Approval rating drops too low, families will start leaving your settlement, and some may even resort to banditry.

Tithes aren’t a tax; instead, they determine the amount of food that you can donate to your churches in exchange for Influence. This is a whole other type of currency that you can worry about later on, but essentially, Influence is used to take over other regions. This isn’t a tax on your people, so if you just want to grow your personal wealth, you can ignore this for now.

How to Increase Regional Wealth

While you’re taxing your people in Manor Lords, you’ll also want to make sure that they’re able to generate enough regional wealth to keep up with your taxes. You can do this in a couple of ways, as listed below:

Upgrading your burgage plots

Exporting your goods via trade routes through the trading post

If your settlement isn’t generating any regional wealth, you won’t be able to collect any taxes.

What to Do With the Treasury

As you accrue more personal wealth for your treasury, you can use that money to do a few things, like forming a retinue, which is basically a personal military unit. You can also use your personal wealth to hire mercenaries in case you need an army in a pinch and don’t want to risk losing any of your families.

Finally, personal wealth can also be used to finance settling a new region, which will be important as you take over regions with your Influence.

And that’s everything you need to know about taxes in Manor Lords.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more