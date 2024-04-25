Of all the resources in Manor Lords, Regional Wealth is one of the most crucial, as it allows you to upgrade your settlement and trade resources with other territories, giving you access to items that were previously unavailable. Here’s how to gain Regional Wealth in Manor Lords.

Understanding Regional Wealth in Manor Lords

Regional Wealth in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

First and foremost, you need to know the difference between Regional Wealth and Personal Wealth. Regional Wealth is the money that your settlement collects as a whole, while Personal Wealth, which is stored in your Treasury, is money that only you can spend. Personal Wealth is primarily earned through collecting taxes from your citizen

While you can turn Regional Wealth into Personal Wealth, it’s often better used to import resources to your settlement via a Trading Post or upgrade your Burgage Plots. Upgrading Burgage Plots is also how you increase your settlement level, vital to expanding and obtaining more items. However, as the name suggests, you can only spend Regional Wealth in the region that it was obtained, so you can’t spend the money you get from one region to use in a separate region. Personal Wealth doesn’t share those restrictions.

Of course, you first need to know how to earn Regional Wealth in Manor Lords, which is done in a few different ways.

How to Earn Regional Wealth in Manor Lords

The best and most efficient way of obtaining Regional Wealth is through the trading system in Manor Lords. By constructing a Trading Post somewhere in your settlement, you allow your citizens to sell your region’s products to other citizens. This requires you to assign some families to the Trading Post.

Once you have families assigned to the Trading Post, click on the Trading Post itself in your settlement to determine what you want to sell. You can see how much Regional Wealth can be obtained from selling certain products, but you want to ensure you don’t sell too much of it. Otherwise, your settlement won’t have access to any of it.

You’ll also need to establish a Trade Route, which determines how often you can import and export a certain item. This is required before you can sell items via a Trading Post.

The second way you can earn Regional Wealth is by upgrading your existing Burgage Plots. After you reach level two with a Burgage Plot, that house starts earning one Regional Wealth per month, so the more level two plots you have, the more Regional Wealth you earn every month.

The level two Burgage Plot requirements. Screenshot by The Escapist

To upgrade a Burgage Plot to level two, you must build a church, have water access near the plot, and open a Food, Fuel, and Clothing Supply Stall at a Marketplace. Once all those requirements are met, click on the Burgage Plot and upgrade it. Level three Burgage Plots produce even more Regional Wealth per month, but they need extra requirements to level up.

And that’s all you need to know about acquiring Regional Wealth in Manor Lords. The trading specifically can get a little complicated, but once you’ve messed around with the system for a while, you’ll start to understand how everything works together to make your settlement more money.

