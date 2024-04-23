How to Increase Settlement Level in Manor Lords

At the very start of Manor Lords, your settlement will just be some tents and a large territory that you need to fill out. Fortunately, you’ll also have some basic supplies to start constructing roads and other buildings to get your settlement off the ground. As you progress through your settlement’s initial construction, you might reach a new settlement level, which comes with some unique rewards. Manor Lords doesn’t let you know how to increase your settlement level, though, so you might be left in the dark from the get-go.

Increasing Your Settlement Level in Manor Lords

You can view your current settlement level and the next level to reach by hovering over your settlement’s name at the top of the screen. For example, my settlement’s name in the screenshot below is “Goldhof” and I’m hovering my cursor over it to view the current settlement level.

My current settlement level. Screenshot by The Escapist

When hovering over the settlement’s name, you’ll see a pop-up box that gives you your settlement level, and what you need to do to reach the next level. At the start of Manor Lords, your settlement is given the level “Settlers Camp,” with the next level being “Small Village.” To reach the Small Village level, you have to construct five level one Burgage Plots. This is easily done by going to the Construction tab, viewing “Residential,” and then building the structures.

Once you construct five Burgage Plots, which are Manor Lords‘ version of houses, you’ll reach the Small Village level. When this happens, you can click on the name of your settlement at the top of the screen to see the Development menu. Here, you can pick one of several upgrades to give your settlement.

The Development menu in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

You’re given one Development Point to spend every time you level up, which can be spent on any upgrade you have access to in the menu. The Development screen also allows you to see your current Policies and Production of the settlement.

As you level up, the requirements to reach the next settlement level become harder and harder, but none of the tasks are overly difficult. You should be able to fly through the levels as long as you’re diligent in keeping up with production, maintaining your Approval Rating, and expanding the settlement.

