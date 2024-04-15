Families are the foundational building block of Manor Lords. Without them, you can’t do anything at all in-game, so it’s very important that you try to keep them happy at all times. With that in mind, here’s how to increase Approval in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords Approval Explained

To keep your families happy in Manor Lords, you’ll need Approval. Your Approval rating is indicated by the numerical percentage in the upper corner of the screen, and it affects the following:

Whether new families can join your settlement (you’ll gain one new family per month at 50% Approval)

Whether families leave your settlement

Whether families resort to crime and banditry

Do be warned that once a family resorts to banditry, they turn into an enemy bandit unit that you’ll then have to attack and put down. This is one of the worst things that can happen in Manor Lords, so I’d suggest doing everything in your power to prevent your settlement from reaching that point.

Ways to Increase Approval in Manor Lords

The good news is that there are a few things you can do to increase your Approval rating in Manor Lords. The game isn’t very good at actually telling you what you need to do, but if you find that your Approval is dipping, you can do the following to get it back up:

Ensure that there are no homeless families wandering around

Store all unsheltered supplies properly

Meet the Amenities and Market Supply requirements for your burgage plots

We’ll go over each method in more detail down below.

How to Shelter the Homeless

The answer to this one is pretty simple. If you have homeless people wandering around in Manor Lords, this will affect morale and lower your Approval rating. To address this issue, all you need to do is build a burgage plot for them to move into. Make sure you’ve got at least one unassigned family unit to get construction going.

Shelter Your Supplies

This is an easy mistake to make especially early on in the game. Whenever your crafting and gathering stations are full on storage, the resources and food they gather will become unsheltered.

To fix this, make sure you have enough granaries and storehouses to store them, or they’ll get ruined. Granaries are for food items, while storehouses are for other generic items. You’ll also want to make sure you have one family unit assigned to the granaries and storehouses to help speed up the logistics.

Amenities and Market Supply Requirements

Next up, to increase your Approval rating even further, click on a burgage plot to check if their Amenities and Market Supply requirements have been met. Every burgage plot needs access to water and the church. The former is easy enough to handle; just build a well anywhere in the region, and make sure to build it over underground water.

For the church, you’ll need to convert timber into planks, which you can do with a sawmill. Once you have enough planks, build a church to fulfill this requirement.

As for the Market Supply requirements, you need to build a marketplace somewhere in the region where assigned families can set up stalls to sell excess goods. This requirement needs you to supply food, materials, and clothing in the marketplace, and you should be able to meet this naturally as you continue to farm for resources in the region.

And that’s everything you need to know about Approval in Manor Lords.

