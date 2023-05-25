Best Yae Miko Team Comps in Genshin Impact

The latest patch for Genshin Impact delivers new content, including new special character banners, this time featuring Yae Miko and Yoimiya. In this guide, I’ll focus on Yae Miko and go over some of the best team compositions you can use her with.

Yae Miko is a very good 5-star Electro character and the Familiar of Raiden Shogun. She looks very cool, is enjoyable in the story, and packs a punch. She plays well as an off-field Electro DPS by switching in and setting up her three totems that fire regularly and have excellent range. She also has a pretty strong Burst.

She functions similarly to Fischl in that she can set up to deal constant off-field damage and then switch out. Because of this, she’s often viewed as a replacement for Fischl, but I’ve found Yae Miko to work incredibly well alongside Fischl instead.

Best Team Comps to Run with Yae Miko in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko is quite a versatile pick. With Electro synergizing well with both Hydro and Dendro, which are very strong elements at the moment, there is a great selection of team comps for Yae Miko. I’ll be covering the best I’ve found, but remember that you can always adjust comps to fit the characters you own in Genshin Impact.

Yae Tazer

Yae Miko – Fischl – Kokomi – Kazuha

Tazer is a classic composition featuring Electro, Hydro, and Anemo characters. Yae Miko takes more of an on-field role in this team comp to drive damage. By doing so, she effectively charges Fischl so that Fischl can regularly use her Burst and keep her familiar, Oz, on the field dealing lots of damage. Kokomi is both the Hydro enabler and the healer in this team; having her fill both roles opens space for a strong buffer and damage-heavy support like Kazuha to feature as well. If you don’t have Kokomi or Kazuha, you could try Barbara and Sucrose as alternatives.

Yae Overvape

Yae Miko – Raiden Shogun – Bennett – Kazuha

Yae Miko and Raiden go together like two peas in a pod. Their skills and timing are so synergistic that it feels great playing them together and is also nice considering they’re best friends in the lore. Buffer extraordinaire Bennett brings Pyro, healing, and damage buffs to the team, and Kazuha can Swirl that fiery electric devastation like a true vape god. This team is very strong, but you can swap out Kazuha for Sucrose if needed.

Yae Aggravate

Yae Miko – Fischl – Baizhu – Kazuha

Aggravate teams have been performing very well in the Abyss lately, and Baizhu is a big part of this. If you were able to pull Baizhu in 3.6, then also picking up Yae Miko here could be a great choice as his Dendro application is the perfect level for enabling Aggravate. It’s not too overpowering of an application (like Nahida), so it enables Yae Miko and Fischl to constantly trigger Aggravate. Plus, Baizhu’s top-notch healing and good shielding/damage interruption makes him perfect in this team. Kazuha is a flex option but, as usual, works very well in most teams and is no exception here with his powerful kit.

Yae Quick Bloom

Yae Miko – Nahida – Kokomi – Kazuha

Quick Bloom is a Hyperbloom variant that also works very well. Nahida sets up the Dendro application and buffs the team, Kokomi applies the Hydro and causes Blooms to spawn, Yae Miko drops her totems that shoot enemies and blooms triggering Hyperbloom, and then Kazuha can Swirl Electro and help trigger Quicken. You could replace Kazuha with Sucrose or a second Electro or Hydro such as Raiden, Fischl, Yelan, or Xingqiu. Any of those options will work well.

That covers the best team comps for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. Hopefully these suggestions give you some good ideas for teams that you can build around Yae Miko if you manage to pull her this patch! And if you’re looking for more team comps to fit with other characters, make sure to take a look through our archives.