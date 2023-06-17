Best Kazuha Team Comps for Genshin Impact

There is arguably no better support character in all of Genshin Impact than Kaedehara Kazuha. The second half of patch 3.7 makes him available once again via a limited character banner. Many new players and older players alike are incredibly excited to have the chance to pull for him. If you do land yourself Kazuha to add to your Genshin Impact roster, then you’ll need to know about some of his best team comps!

Best Team Comps to Try With Kazuha in Genshin Impact

The best thing about Kazuha is that, as an Anemo support, he is incredibly versatile and works in almost any team comp. That’s why many top Genshin Impact team lists feature him quite prominently. That being said, there are some that perform particularly well and can help with clearing hard content such as the Abyss. Before getting to them, use our guide to make sure you’ve built him properly to make the most of his talents.

Freeze

Ayaka – Shenhe – Kokomi – Kazuha

This has been one of the best team compositions in Genshin Impact for a long time. It’s expensive, though, consisting of all 5-star characters, although you could swap out Shenhe for Rosaria and Kokomi for Barbra to make it a more acquirable team. Ayaka and Kazuha are the core pieces needed to make the comp work well. It’s incredibly effective at dealing with groups of enemies, with Kazuha able to group them up, Kokomi applying Hydro, Shenhe then Freezing them in place, and finally unleashing Ayaka’s devastating ultimate on the frozen enemies.

Aggravate

Raiden – Yae Miko – Kazuha – Baizhu

Aggravate is an awesome team comp to try with Kazuha because he’s very good at using his abilities to Swirl Electro. This will trigger the blooms from the Dendro character and cause Aggravate reactions for an Electro damage dealer to take advantage of. Raiden Shogun is one of the best to use for this, but she can be substituted for any Electro damage dealer you want to use on-field. Cyno and Keqing are good options to replace Raiden. Yae Miko can be subbed out for Fischl and Baizhu can be subbed out for Yaoyao or Kirara.

International

Tartaglia – Xiangling – Kazuha – Bennett

This is one of the longest running, strongest team comps in Genshin Impact for good reason. Bennett’s ultimate heals and buffs the team’s attacks, and Kazuha can Swirl Bennett’s ultimate for nice Pyro Swirls and resistance shred. Xiangling deals insane off-field damage; simply put down her skill and pop her ultimate and then swap to Tartaglia (Childe) to use his Burst and Skill to Vaporize the hell out of all the Pyro and enemies will crumble. If you don’t have Tartaglia, you can replace him with any other strong on-field Hydro DPS such as Ayato or Yelan. Xingqiu can also be an option if built for it.

Hyper Carry

Raiden – Sara – Kazuha – Bennett

This comp revolves around Raiden being the main carry, Sara providing massive swap in damage, and Bennett for the healing and attack buffing from his ultimate. Kazuha can Swirl either Pyro or Electro to great effect and shred resistances while grouping enemies for Raiden to make short work of. This comp is relatively set and may not function well with substitutes.

Those are the best team comps to try out with Kazuha in Genshin Impact. There are tons of other teams Kazuha will benefit with his supreme versatility, so if you have the characters to do so, give these a try and you’ll crush content in Genshin Impact. If not, don’t worry—Kazuha can serve you well in any team!