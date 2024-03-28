The best Itto teams in Genshin Impact can have the head of the Arataki gang leading the charge with the full support of his teammates, resulting in huge damage and a very hard-to-kill main DPS. If you’ve just got this wonderful himbo, then here’s what you need to know.

Best Itto Teams in Genshin Impact

Itto is a Geo character who loves other Geo characters. Specifically, Gorou is the best support unit in the game for him because he not only lets him heal but also grants substantial buffs in several areas as long as your team has at least three Geo units on it. As such, any good Itto team should start with Itto and Gorou as its core, and then you can go from there.

For the third Geo unit, you’ve got three solid options, but they’re all five-star characters. The first of these is the brand-new Chiori, who deals huge Geo damage from off-field and also wants to be in a team that uses Geo constructs. Itto’s Ushi is actually counted as a Geo construct, meaning the two characters pair incredibly well together. Better yet, Chiori also scales with defense as well, meaning she also benefits from Gorou’s buffs.

The next option for the best Itto teams in Genshin Impact is Albedo, who also serves as an off-field character but who does less damage than Chiori in general. He’s still good and a great substitute for Chiori if you don’t have her, but we’d go for the dressmaker over the alchemist if in doubt. Finally, there’s Zhongli, who has the best shield in the game and can reduce the resistance of enemies.

For the final slot in your team, you can round it out with two of the three potential characters we’ve listed above, or you can go for an off-field DPS character from a different element. There are a fair few options here, but it’s generally best to consider what enemies you’ll be fighting and choose one that counters them. Yae Miko, Xiangling, Fischl, Yelan, Furina, and Xingqiu can all do incredibly well in this role. The aim isn’t necessarily for them to boost Itto’s damage – Yelan and Furina will do that – but to offer an elemental reaction to take down specific foes and their shields, which Itto can sometimes struggle with without the help of the other elements in the game. You can swap it out as needed, though, which is quite fun to do.

And those are the best Itto teams in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

