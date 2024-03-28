The best Itto build in Genshin Impact will have everyone’s favorite Oni hitting like a truck that’s wielding two other trucks like a nunchuck. Genshin Impact‘s best himbo remains a powerhouse character, but only if you know how to get the most out of him and his pet Ushi.

Best Itto Build in Genshin Impact

Arataki Itto is a five-star Geo unit that excels as a DPS. Itto is at his best when using his ultimate combined with his special charged attack. His normal attacks are solid, but the aim is to hit with the second and fourth hit in his chain to build up Superlative Superstrength, which allows him to use his powerful charged attack when he’s in his ultimate form.

Outside of that, his skill summons the adorable Ushi onto the field to not only deal damage but also grant more stacks of Superlative Superstrength and taunt opponents as well. He’s also just a very cute little cow-thing, and you should want him in play for that reason alone. Basically, you want to utilize all of Itto’s kit to get the most out of him.

Best Itto Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Itto’s best Artifact set is the Husk of Opulent Dreams. This set grants a substantial boost to defense and a fairly large buff to Geo damage bonus as well. It gains stacks whenever the equipped character deals Geo damage and while off-field, making it a fairly permanent buff for Itto. You can use a mix of other two-piece sets, but this is the one you want.

In terms of stats for the best Itto build in Genshin Impact, you want to go for a lot of defense, as Itto gets a huge boost to his damage based on his defense. You’ll then want a Geo damage goblet and a crit circlet that allows you to hit at least 60% crit rate and 120% crit damage. Higher is always better, though. Along with that, you’ll generally want around 135% energy recharge, so keep an eye on those substats because if Itto can’t use his elemental burst, he can’t really perform.

Best Itto Weapons in Genshin Impact

Itto’s best weapon is the Redhorn Stonethresher, which is his signature weapon that offers up a substantial boost in defense and uses overall defense to boost both normal and charged attack damage. No other five-star weapon really comes close to this, and it also has a massive 88.2% crit damage substat as well, which is the best in the game.

If you want a four-star option, then you’ll want the Serpent Spine, which is a battle pass weapon that boosts damage given and damage taken. It sounds like a double-edged sword, but as Itto has a huge defense stat when built properly, it’s basically a non-issue.

And that’s the best Itto build in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

