How to Beat Gigas in Stellar Blade

The first Alpha Naytiba boss in Stellar Blade is Gigas, and if you want to beat this horrifying gorilla, you need to have all the basics memorized. This guide will outline what moves the boss will use and how you can take it down.

How to Defeat Gigas in Stellar Blade

Perfect parrying the highly telegraphed melee attacks from Gigas and utilizing your Blink counter are the best ways to beat it. The color counters in Stellar Blade make fights like this much more manageable. When Gigas attempts devastating slam attacks, he will glow yellow, which means you need to be ready for a perfect dodge. If he glows blue instead, wait for your sword to shine blue as well and then dash forward. This allows you to counter the attack with a Blink. With a successful Blink, you take no damage and end up behind the enemy after dealing massive damage.

This boss essentially has two phases, but the second phase is just a ramped-up version of the first. In phase one, Gigas will either throw a chain of slow punches at you or try to slam the ground. Because of how telegraphed the punches are, it’s fairly easy to perfect parry and build up your Beta Energy.

Tips to Beat Gigas in Stellar Blade

Perfect parry the melee punch combos.

Utilize the perfect dodge against slam attacks.

Prepare to use the Blink counter on fatal attacks.

Use the Triplet Beta attack for massive damage.

Once you break the shields on Gigas, the second phase will begin. The fists on the boss will glow yellow and most of the attacks will be more aggressive. However, they are nearly the same with some added danger. Stick to the same fundamentals, and you can easily take down the beast. Perfect parry the melee attacks but be ready for more follow-ups. Then use your Beta attacks when you have the energy. Keep your distance when needed if you have to use a Tumbler.

Soon enough the boss will fall and the first major section of the game is officially over. Eve can take the Alpha Core from Gigas, and the first major city will open up with plenty of upgrades down the road.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

