How to Get More Tumblers in Stellar Blade

In Stellar Blade, managing your healing resources effectively is crucial for survival. In this guide, we will help you increase your number of Rechargeable Tumblers, the game’s rechargeable healing items that work like Dark Souls’ Estus Flasks. Here’s how to increase the number of Tumblers you have in Stellar Blade.

How to Get More Rechargeable Tumblers in Stellar Blade

To enhance your capacity for carrying rechargeable Tumblers, you must secure Tumbler Expansion Modules. These items are critical for adding slots to your healing inventory, allowing you to hold more Tumblers.

Where to Find Tumbler Expansion Modules in Stellar Blade

You will find Tumbler Expansion Modules exclusively from a specific type of non-hostile Robot, which does not appear in regular loot spots like chests or enemy drops. These Robots, easily identifiable by their unique blue shell with white dots, are scattered sparingly across all locations in Stellar Blade.

Use the Drone’s scan functionality to detect these Robots within a 50-meter radius; they appear highlighted in blue on the scanner. These robots do not fight back, but they will explode after a few hits. Walk away to avoid getting caught by the blast and collect the items it will drop, which should include a Tumbler Expansion Module.

How Rechargeable Tumblers Work

Rechargeable Tumblers are your primary healing mechanism in Stellar Blade, akin to the Estus Flask in Soulslike games. Players start with three Tumblers, which can only be refilled by resting at Supply Camps. It’s important to remember that resting restores your health and some of your potions, but also causes the defeated Naytiba of that area to respawn.

How to Use Tumbler Expansion Modules

Once you have collected at least three Tumbler Expansion Modules, proceed to any large Supply Camp in the game and interact with the Repair Console. Not only does this console allow you to upgrade your Tumblers, but it also offers enhancements for your attack power and Gear Sockets.

Each set of three modules used at the console will increase your Tumbler count by one, enabling you to carry more healing Tumblers and extending your survival capabilities during challenging battles.

