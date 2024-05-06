Diablo 4: How to Get Distilled Fear

One of the many boss ladder items in Diablo 4 is Distilled Fear, and you need plenty of these bottles if you want to farm the Beast in Ice. This guide will cover how you can get a hold of the fear and how it can be used for more loot.

How to Get Distilled Fear in Diablo 4

Complete any Tier 30 or higher Nightmare Dungeon to earn at least one Distilled Fear. Instead of having to hope for the item to drop, simply completing the dungeon will give you a bottle of fear. However, you should be able to find more of them as drops if you get lucky. Like any other quest items within the game, the fear will have blue text when it drops from enemies instead of a Legendary gold color. Just keep an eye out for the ground as you progress.

In the past, Distilled Fear was not guaranteed as a reward. You could run an entire Nightmare Dungeon and not get the boss items you wanted. After a much-needed update in Season 3, the bottles of fear became a guaranteed reward for each completion. So getting through nine different Nightmare Dungeons on World Tier 4 means at least nine bottles of fear.

Of course, just getting the fear is only the first step to reaching the Beast in Ice. You need to combine these like a normal Sigil if you want to start farming the boss ladder.

How to Use Distilled Fear in Diablo 4

Bring nine Distilled Fear to an Occultist to craft a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil at Tier 31. You also need at least 250 Sigil Powder, but that’s easy to come by once you’ve reached this part of the game. Combine the ingredients at any Occultist and then use the Sigil to unlock the end of the Glacial Fissure.

The Glacial Fissure is set up like a standard dungeon at first, but it leads to the final fight with the Beast in Ice. Like the other Uber Bosses, he has some unique items that drop upon victory, and you can always come back for another fight.

