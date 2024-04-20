How to Get Shards of Agony in Diablo 4

When you enter the end-game portion of Diablo 4, one of your main goals should be to collect as many Shards of Agony as can to summon Duriel. This guide will help you farm the red stones so you start looking for Uber Unique items.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Get Shards of Agony

Screenshot by The Escapist

Summon Grigoire at the Hall of the Penitent with five Living Steel and defeat him to earn a Shard of Agony. This needs to be done on World Tier 5 because the World Tier 3 version of Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint will only drop Sacred versions of the armor in his loot pool. The shards of reserved for the highest World Tier due to the cost of Living Steel at the altar. Each time you defeat Grigoire in his hall, he drops one shard along with the rest of the loot. I have had a couple of encounters where no shard drops but it’s not a common problem.

Of course, you need Living Steel in the first place before you can summon Grigoire. Living Steel is earned by opening chests in Helltide events. Tortured Gifts of Living Steel will drop five steel for 275 Aberrant Cinders and standard chests will drop one steel, regardless of the cost. If you’re specifically trying to grind for Duriel materials, you want to try and open at least two of the main Living Steel chests. Continue the cycle until you have all the steel that you need for a few fights with Grigoire in Diablo 4.

Related: Diablo 4 Primary Resource, Explained

Once you have killed Grigoire at least twice, you should have at least two Shards of Agony. Take these to the Gaping Crevasse in Kehjistan along with at least two Malignant Hearts. These materials will give you one fight with Duriel. But if you find a group that also has the materials, you can get at least four different boss runs.

The end game truly entails grinding out boss materials and finding groups that have a decent amount of them to spare. You can easily get 20 runs from a standard Duriel group on a bad day.

Diablo 4 is available to play now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more