The Force is with Fortnite, as the Star Wars update is live. It added several new quests, and the first set is themed around Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca. Here’s how to complete the Luke and Chewbacca quests in Fortnite.

How to Complete the Luke Quests in Fortnite

Keeping with the path of the Jedi, Luke’s quests are all about endurance, precision, and Rebelling against the Empire. Each challenge completion rewards players with 5,000 XP.

Eliminate a Stormtrooper and Collect Their E-11 Blaster Rifle

This quest requires players to head to an Imperial Roadblock. Any of them will do, but we do not recommend going to the one North of Lavish Lair since it has a difficult Darth Vader boss. After that, it’s fairly straightforward. Eliminate a Stormtrooper and pick up the Mythic item they drop.

Travel Distance Away From Where You Start the Match

This quest is not as straightforward as it sounds. While you may think moving away from your landing in any way would work, this is not the case. You can’t just walk in circles to cheese this one, and backtracking won’t count. We recommend grabbing a vehicle as soon as you can and driving in one direction until you travel the 1,300 meters required to finish this challenge.

Place in the Top 10 Players Remaining in Different Matches

For this challenge, play it safe and smart. Landing at an Imperial Roadblock away from the Battle Bus’ path over the map is a smart choice. This will be a relatively cold drop with great loot. From here, search for Forecast Towers around the map. Kill the bots there, swipe the card, and get a peek at where the storm is heading. Get set up as early as you can, and get cozy. While camping might not be the most fun or respectable way to play Fortnite Battle Royale, it is the best way to complete this challenge. This task needs to be completed three times.

Hit Players From 50 Meters or More

This challenge requires players to hit enemies from this distance 20 times. We recommend running a sniper rifle in your loadout and heading toward any fire you hear to try and pick enemies off as a third party. Even if you don’t kill them, any instance of doing damage to a player at this range should count for the challenge.

And that’s all the Luke quests in Fortnite, so let’s move on to the challenges his furry friend Chewbacca has in store.

How to Complete the Chewbacca Quests in Fortnite

Chewbacca’s challenges are all about playing aggressively and using the weapons of Wookiee Warfare to do damage to the Empire. Like Luke’s, they also award 5,000 XP each.

Deal Damage to Opponents Who Are Wielding an Imperial Weapon

The easiest way to complete this challenge is, again, to head to Imperial Roadblocks. Since this requires you to do damage to opponents, not enemy players, bots will count. Head to one of the Roadblocks and eliminate Stormtroopers. This will also work against players who have the E-11, so listen for that blaster’s iconic sound and hunt them down. Players will need to do 327 damage total for this challenge to be completed.

Eliminate Opponents With the Bowcaster or a Melee Weapon

We recommend going after enemy NPCs since they count for this challenge. The easiest way to do this is to find a Bowcaster and a Lightsaber. The Lightsaber counts as a melee weapon, so land at the northernmost Imperial Roadblock, defeat Vader, and take his Lightsaber. The Bowcaster can be pretty lethal against players, too, so playing aggressively with a good squad can get this challenge finished in a match or two.

Blast Players With Charged Attacks From the Bowcaster

For this one, acquire a Bowcaster and go to town. To charge the Bowcaster, hold down the trigger. At max charge, this weapon does really high damage. Note that you may not need to eliminate a player with a charged shot for it to work. Hitting them should do the trick. You need to hit players with this attack four times total to complete the challenge.

Survive Taking Damage From Opponents in a Single Match

This challenge will require you to take 300 damage in one match, but the damage does not need to be taken from players. The easiest way to do this is to stack up on heals and head to an Imperial Roadblock. Let the Stormtroopers damage you, and then use shields and Med Kits to fully replenish your health. The Darth Vader boss is fairly aggressive and does a lot of damage, so facing him will be the fastest way to get this challenge done.

And that’s how to complete the Luke and Chewbacca quests in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

