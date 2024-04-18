Everything Coming to Fortnite for Star Wars Day 2024

Fortnite is famous for crossovers, and few IPs have had more tie-ins with Fortnite than Star Wars. Fans have come to expect a Star Wars-themed update for Epic Games’ popular Battle Royale every May 4th. Revealed in a brief teaser on the Star Wars X Account (formerly Twitter), the tradition continues in 2024 with a crossover event starting May 3rd.

Star Wars Returns to Fortnite in Several Modes

In prior years, Fortnite has had major events in Battle Royale for May 4th. Of course, there have been plenty of skins to purchase and earn, and the map was usually updated to include POIs that featured Star Wars-themed bases. In 2023, to celebrate the Prequel Trilogy, they housed Clone Troopers, who could be defeated by stealing their Mythic DC-15 Rifle. In past events, players could even find lightsabers, which are expected to return for the next one. Finding a lightsaber in a loot chest or from a defeated player gives fans a chance to wield a character’s iconic colored blade and an associated force ability.

For 2024’s Star Wars Day, Fortnite will have crossovers in LEGO Fortnite and Fortnite Festival as well. LEGO has a long and successful relationship with the Star Wars brand, with countless sets and video games being released over the last 25 years. There are already LEGO Star Wars characters playable in LEGO Fortnite, with more expected to come in this update. Epic Games currently sells digital LEGO Kits in the Item Shop, which gives players access to build pre-designed structures in their worlds. Fans are hopeful some will be added to the game, which is modeled after iconic LEGO Star Wars Sets.

The teaser also promoted a crossover between Star Wars and Fortnite Festival. In this mode, players are able to play along to their favorite songs in a Rockband-esque rhythm game or jam with other players using samples from songs they purchase Jam Tracks for. Players can also purchase cosmetics for instruments at the Fortnite Festival. Prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina claims that Star Wars Jam Tracks and Instruments will both be included in the Fortnite Festival from May 3rd.

Chewbacca Drops into Fortnite

The LEGO Group quote-tweeted Fortnite’s announcement post with “*excited Wookiee noises*,” alluding to one of Star Wars‘ most popular companions. This got fans buzzing in the replies. One excitedly made a typo, asking, “Chewbacca Conformed!?!” To this, LEGO simply replied, “Conformed”. This lines up with what leakers have found in Fortnite game files, with a Wookiee Bowcaster weapon being referenced in strings of code. Presumably, Chewbacca will be a playable character in the Fortnite Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival. His iconic weapon is likely to be limited-time loot, available only during the event.

While the Star Wars events in Fortnite are always exciting, with a highly requested character coming along and content across various modes, this year’s event is sure to be worth playing for all levels of Star Wars fans.

