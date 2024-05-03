Imperial Roadblocks are some of the most important places on the Fortnite map right now. These new landmarks, added in the Star Wars update, house Stormtrooper NPCs, their E-11 Blasters, and more. Here are all Imperial Roadblock locations in Fortnite Chapter 5.

All Imperial Roadblock Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5

One of the Luke Quests is to kill an Imperial Stormtrooper and take their blaster. When you have this quest, you can track it, which will ping the locations on your map (pictured above). Unfortunately, these pings will go away once you complete the quest. The area they show you will guide you in the right direction, but the Imperial Roadblocks can be hard to spot from the air when landing. Make sure you check along main roads, as all but one of these checkpoints is near one.

With all that out of the way, hare all of the Imperial Roadblock locations in Fortnite Chapter 5:

North of Lavish Lair

This roadblock is on the small island at the very north side of the map. It is easy to spot, as it’s fairly remote, and you can see a glowing red beacon in the area near the Imperial Shuttle. This is the most isolated but most valuable Imperial gathering. While the rest all spawn the same standard NPCs and loot, this area houses a Darth Vader boss. Should you successfully eliminate the Dark Lord of the Sith, you will be rewarded with his Lightsaber.

Southwest of Classy Court

The next Roadblock is just across the little lake, along the road that leads from Classy Court to Grand Glacier.

South of Lavish Lair

Immediately south of Lavish Lair, fairly close to the reboot van, you will find another Imperial Roadblock.

South of Reckless Railways

This Imperial Roadblock can be spotted between Reckless Railways and Mount Olympus, though it is far closer to the former. The Roadblock is just south of where the biome switches from Desert to Grassland.

West of Snooty Steps

The Imperial Roadblock closest to the western border of the map is right around the intersection just west of the lake above Snooty Steps.

East of Snooty Steps

The Stormtroopers have another Roadblock set up near Snooty Steps. This one is also south of Fencing Fields, with it being set up on the road south of the Train Tracks.

And those are all the Imperial Roadbock locations in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

