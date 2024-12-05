Forgot password
Black Ops 6 players storming a room gun drawn
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How To Use Permanent Unlock Prestige Tokens in Black Ops 6

Image of Alex Berry
Alex Berry
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 08:02 am

The Prestige system has long been a Call of Duty staple, and Black Ops 6 keeps it going strong. When you Prestige in Black Ops 6, you gain a token that can unlock anything permanently for you to keep using, no matter your level. Here’s how to use it.

How To Use Prestige Tokens in Black Ops 6

Once you reach the level cap, you’ll gain the option under progression in your barracks to Prestige. This will reset your level back down to level 1. You’ll keep the progress on weapon levels, but you’ll lose access to everything else that has a level requirement. Not all is lost, though, thanks to the Prestige Token you’ll have. You’ll be able to redeem this token once to permanently unlock one thing of your choice to use forever regardless of your level.

The Prestige Token can be used on anything that is tied to a level. This includes any guns, melee weapons, Perks, and Score Streaks. That is a lot to choose from. All you need to do when you’re ready to use the token is head into your loadouts or Score Streaks tab. Find the weapon, Perk, or Streak you want permanent access to and hover over it. You’ll spot a prompt in small text that will show you which button or key to hold down to permanently unlock your choice.

What To Spend Prestige Tokens on in Black Ops 6

You only get one choice per prestige, so you’ll need to choose wisely. Early on, in particular, what you choose can be quite impactful. I would strongly advise against choosing any guns to unlock until much higher Prestige levels. This is because you’ll have plenty of lower-level guns to work on in the early levels. Any Blueprints you get will also let you use guns early. What you should prioritize is Wildcards.

The Wildcard Perk Greed or Gunfighter should be your first and second permanent unlocks. These Wildcards are absolutely game-changing but are locked behind lofty level requirements. You want to be running either one of these in your setups. Perk Greed gives you an extra Perk slot that can hold any Perk from any slot. This is a massive benefit because the Perks in Black Ops 6 are very good. Similarly, Gunfighter allows you to add several extra attachments to a weapon. This can take many weapons that need extra stability or fire rate and ammo to another level.

And that’s all there is to using your permanent unlock Prestige Tokens in Black Ops 6. They are really nice to have and make each Prestige smoother to level through. Just make sure to prioritize Wildcards, Perks, and your favorite Score Streaks, and you’ll be sitting pretty.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
