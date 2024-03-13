Category:
All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes

We all love free stuff in our games, and these Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will deliver
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:50 am
Image of the Mystery Gift animation in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Screenshot by The Escapist

Trainers playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can redeem codes to receive free items, ranging from specific Pokemon distributions to the Shiny sandwich ingredient Herba Mystica. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to redeem Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, plus the currently active codes you can redeem.

How to Redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few different ways that Mystery Gifts are distributed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The two main options for redeeming a Mystery Gift are:

  • Get Via Internet
  • Get with Code/Password

Some gifts are distributed to any Scarlet and Violet player who connects to the internet to search for currently available gifts, but most are redeemed using a code. To redeem a Mystery Gift using either of these methods, you will need to head to the main menu. From here, open up the PokePortal and scroll down to the Mystery Gift menu option.

Mystery Gift Menu Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Screenshot by The Escapist

At this point, you’ll select whether you’re redeeming a gift using the “Get Via Internet” option or “Get with Code/Password.”

If you’re redeeming a gift via the Internet, your Nintendo Switch will connect to the Internet and search for any available Mystery Gift distributions that are currently active. Once the search is complete, a list of current gifts you can receive will appear. Simply click on the one you want, and it will be added to your game.

If you’re redeeming a Mystery Gift code, you’ll be taken to a screen that asks you to enter your code or password. Type the Mystery Gift code you’re trying to redeem into the box and hit okay. The system will search for gifts matching the code.

Once it finds the item you’re trying to redeem, you’ll be asked to select the gift you want to receive. Hit “A,” and the game will automatically download the gift and add it to your inventory or Pokemon Box.

All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes

Current Get Via Internet Mystery Gifts

These gifts don’t require a code and can be redeemed by selecting the Get via Internet Mystery Gift option.

Mystery GiftIn-Game Use
Mythical Pecha Berry
Mythical Pecha Berry		Unlocks the Scarlet and Violet DLC Epilogue when player interacts with the shop in Missou Town

Current Mystery Gifts Codes

These are the current codes you can redeem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most gifts can only be received once per save file.

Mystery GiftItem DetailsCodeExpiration Date
Pawmot
YOASOBI’s Pawmot		Level 20 Pawmot in a Cherish Ball with the Classic RibbonY0AS0B1B1R1B1R1February 28, 2025
Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case
Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case		Special case for Rotom Phone celebrating the Scarlet and Violet DLC EpilogueNE0R0T0MCOVERNo expiration date has been revealed for this Mystery Gift Code
Quick Ball
30 Quick Balls		Poke Ball that is more effective if used first-thing in battleG0TCHAP0KEM0NFebruary 28, 2025
Expert Belt
Expert Belt		Held Item that boosts supereffective movesSUPEREFFECT1VEFebruary 28, 2025
Terastal Cap
Terastal Cap		Avatar Item: Sporty Cap with the Terastal Symbol on itWEARTERASTALCAPNovember 30, 2024
Gimmighoul
Chest Form Gimmighoul		Chest Form Gimmighoul with the Upbeat MarkSEEY0U1NPALDEANovember 30, 2024
Revavroom
Grumpy Revavroom		Fighting Tera Type Revavroom with the Peeved MarkTEAMSTAROctober 31, 2024
Ceititan
Special Ceititan 		Level 50 Ceititan with the Ferocious MarkL1KEAFLUTEAugust 31, 2024
Sweet Herba Mystica
Spicy or Sweet Herba Mystica		One shaker of either Spicy Herba Mystic or Sweet Herba Mystica, at randomSWEET0RSP1CYSeptember 30, 2024

And those are all the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available via Nintendo.

