All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes

Trainers playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can redeem codes to receive free items, ranging from specific Pokemon distributions to the Shiny sandwich ingredient Herba Mystica. In this guide, we’re breaking down how to redeem Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, plus the currently active codes you can redeem.

Recommended Videos

How to Redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a few different ways that Mystery Gifts are distributed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The two main options for redeeming a Mystery Gift are:

Get Via Internet

Get with Code/Password

Some gifts are distributed to any Scarlet and Violet player who connects to the internet to search for currently available gifts, but most are redeemed using a code. To redeem a Mystery Gift using either of these methods, you will need to head to the main menu. From here, open up the PokePortal and scroll down to the Mystery Gift menu option.

Screenshot by The Escapist

At this point, you’ll select whether you’re redeeming a gift using the “Get Via Internet” option or “Get with Code/Password.”

If you’re redeeming a gift via the Internet, your Nintendo Switch will connect to the Internet and search for any available Mystery Gift distributions that are currently active. Once the search is complete, a list of current gifts you can receive will appear. Simply click on the one you want, and it will be added to your game.

If you’re redeeming a Mystery Gift code, you’ll be taken to a screen that asks you to enter your code or password. Type the Mystery Gift code you’re trying to redeem into the box and hit okay. The system will search for gifts matching the code.

Once it finds the item you’re trying to redeem, you’ll be asked to select the gift you want to receive. Hit “A,” and the game will automatically download the gift and add it to your inventory or Pokemon Box.

Related: How to Catch Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

All Current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift Codes

Current Get Via Internet Mystery Gifts

These gifts don’t require a code and can be redeemed by selecting the Get via Internet Mystery Gift option.

Mystery Gift In-Game Use

Mythical Pecha Berry Unlocks the Scarlet and Violet DLC Epilogue when player interacts with the shop in Missou Town

Current Mystery Gifts Codes

These are the current codes you can redeem in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most gifts can only be received once per save file.

Mystery Gift Item Details Code Expiration Date

YOASOBI’s Pawmot Level 20 Pawmot in a Cherish Ball with the Classic Ribbon Y0AS0B1B1R1B1R1 February 28, 2025

Neo Kitakami Rotom Phone Case Special case for Rotom Phone celebrating the Scarlet and Violet DLC Epilogue NE0R0T0MCOVER No expiration date has been revealed for this Mystery Gift Code

30 Quick Balls Poke Ball that is more effective if used first-thing in battle G0TCHAP0KEM0N February 28, 2025

Expert Belt Held Item that boosts supereffective moves SUPEREFFECT1VE February 28, 2025

Terastal Cap Avatar Item: Sporty Cap with the Terastal Symbol on it WEARTERASTALCAP November 30, 2024

Chest Form Gimmighoul Chest Form Gimmighoul with the Upbeat Mark SEEY0U1NPALDEA November 30, 2024

Grumpy Revavroom Fighting Tera Type Revavroom with the Peeved Mark TEAMSTAR October 31, 2024

Special Ceititan Level 50 Ceititan with the Ferocious Mark L1KEAFLUTE August 31, 2024

Spicy or Sweet Herba Mystica One shaker of either Spicy Herba Mystic or Sweet Herba Mystica, at random SWEET0RSP1CY September 30, 2024

And those are all the current Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available via Nintendo.