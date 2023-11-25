How to Catch Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Ogerpon may show up several times throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC The Teal Mask, but catching it requires both time and a very strong team of monsters. Here’s how to catch Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How To Find and Battle Ogerpon

To get this out of the way first, you’ll only be able to capture Ogerpon towards the very end of The Teal Mask. While you can come across the Legendary Pokemon several times throughout the narrative, you’ll first need to prove yourself worthy of the mask-wearing creature. To do that, players need to head back to the Dreaded Den, one of the more iconic locations of the DLC, and battle Kieran, who may be the most difficult trainer in the entire game.

Related: How to Find and Catch Snorlax in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

While Kieran’s team level will vary depending on your progress, you can expect some heavy hitters to come your way. You’ll need to defeat a Shiftry, Yanmega, Probopass, Dipplin, and Gliscor to claim victory, so make sure your party is specced to cover a ranger of weaknesses. A strong Ice-type is highly recommended since it’ll be effective in dealing with Shiftry, Dipplin, and Gliscor. Dragon-type should also do a pinch.

How to Defeat and Capture Ogerpon

Once Kieran is defeated, Ogerpon will allow you to challenge it. Simple walk up to the Pokémon and select the option to battle. Unlike other monsters, Ogerpon has the ability to change Type mid-battle by adopting different masks. You’ll need to defeat Ogerpon four times, once for each of its different masks:

The Teal Mask (Grass-Type)

The Hearthflame Mask (Fire-Type)

The Cornerstone Mask (Rock-Type)

The Wellspring Mask (Water-Type)

While it may sound daunting, if you managed to beat Kieran then you should have no problem taking down Ogerpon. Just swap out your Pokemon to adjust for whatever type it Terastalizes into, taking advantage of Type strengths and weaknesses. Bring out a Water-Type when it’s wearing the Hearthflame Mask or a Grass-Type when it swaps out to The Wellspring Mask. In many ways, it’s just like battling a trainer rather than a wild Pokémon.

Once you’ve defeated its four forms, Ogerpon will effectively surrender. You can use whatever Pokéball you want, it will neither struggle nor attempt to break free, which feels kinda sad, in a way. In any case, you’ll now have access to a Level 70 Ogerpon that is remarkably powerful in any further battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.