RetroStudio Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024
Looked for new codes!
If you are nostalgic for classic Roblox titles from the good old days, RetroStudio is the game for you! You can be as creative as you want to be and build your playable retro Roblox experience. Use RetroStudio codes to get the starting resources you need!
All RetroStudio Codes List
RetroStudio Codes (Active)
- CaSe – SeNSiTive: Use for 500 Retrobux
- Enter code here!: Use for a surprise from the developer
- grid: Use for turning your GUI into a grid
RetroStudio Codes (Expired)
- patience
- BigUpdate
- Christmas23
- NewYear2024
- July4th2023
- RealPromoCode
- RetrostudioSummer2023
- First3verCode
- WinterWarm
- 70Group
- yougottrolled
- BlameLordUnderHallow
- July1st2022
- 366
- roblox
- Vexture
- HugeW
- TweetTweet
- RetrostudioSummer
- FreeRetrobuxReal
- 30K Group
- DracMask
- FakeCodeThatGivesYouNoRetrobux
- July4th2022
- 1000000
- RobloxBack
- RetroAd1
- ARealPromocode
- corrupt
- Easter2022
- Ti2kTo2k
How to Redeem Codes in RetroStudio
Redeeming RetroStudio codes is simple—follow our guide below:
- Run RetroStudio in Roblox.
- Click on Promo Codes in the top menu.
- Input a code into the field that says Enter code here!
- Click on Enter Code to grab your freebies!
If you’re a fan of creative Roblox titles, check out our articles on Catalog Avatar Creator codes and Dress To Impress (DTI) codes, and grab all the free rewards for those games as well!
