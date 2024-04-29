RetroStudio Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 29, 2024 Looked for new codes!

If you are nostalgic for classic Roblox titles from the good old days, RetroStudio is the game for you! You can be as creative as you want to be and build your playable retro Roblox experience. Use RetroStudio codes to get the starting resources you need!

All RetroStudio Codes List

RetroStudio Codes (Active)

CaSe – SeNSiTive : Use for 500 Retrobux

: Use for 500 Retrobux Enter code here! : Use for a surprise from the developer

: Use for a surprise from the developer grid: Use for turning your GUI into a grid

RetroStudio Codes (Expired)

patience

BigUpdate

Christmas23

NewYear2024

July4th2023

RealPromoCode

RetrostudioSummer2023

First3verCode

WinterWarm

70Group

yougottrolled

BlameLordUnderHallow

July1st2022

366

roblox

Vexture

HugeW

TweetTweet

RetrostudioSummer

FreeRetrobuxReal

30K Group

DracMask

FakeCodeThatGivesYouNoRetrobux

July4th2022

1000000

RobloxBack

RetroAd1

ARealPromocode

corrupt

Easter2022

Ti2kTo2k

How to Redeem Codes in RetroStudio

Redeeming RetroStudio codes is simple—follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run RetroStudio in Roblox. Click on Promo Codes in the top menu. Input a code into the field that says Enter code here! Click on Enter Code to grab your freebies!

