RetroStudio gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
RetroStudio Codes (April 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:14 am

Updated: April 29, 2024

If you are nostalgic for classic Roblox titles from the good old days, RetroStudio is the game for you! You can be as creative as you want to be and build your playable retro Roblox experience. Use RetroStudio codes to get the starting resources you need!

All RetroStudio Codes List

RetroStudio Codes (Active)

  • CaSe – SeNSiTive: Use for 500 Retrobux
  • Enter code here!: Use for a surprise from the developer
  • grid: Use for turning your GUI into a grid

RetroStudio Codes (Expired)

  • patience
  • BigUpdate
  • Christmas23
  • NewYear2024
  • July4th2023
  • RealPromoCode
  • RetrostudioSummer2023
  • First3verCode
  • WinterWarm
  • 70Group
  • yougottrolled
  • BlameLordUnderHallow
  • July1st2022
  • 366
  • roblox
  • Vexture
  • HugeW
  • TweetTweet
  • RetrostudioSummer
  • FreeRetrobuxReal
  • 30K Group
  • DracMask
  • FakeCodeThatGivesYouNoRetrobux
  • July4th2022
  • 1000000
  • RobloxBack
  • RetroAd1
  • ARealPromocode
  • corrupt
  • Easter2022
  • Ti2kTo2k

How to Redeem Codes in RetroStudio

Redeeming RetroStudio codes is simple—follow our guide below:

Redeeming RetroStudio codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run RetroStudio in Roblox.
  2. Click on Promo Codes in the top menu.
  3. Input a code into the field that says Enter code here!
  4. Click on Enter Code to grab your freebies!

If you’re a fan of creative Roblox titles, check out our articles on Catalog Avatar Creator codes and Dress To Impress (DTI) codes, and grab all the free rewards for those games as well!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.