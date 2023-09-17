With the first DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we get an influx of Pokemon from previous games making a comeback. There’s a total of 60 returning Pokemon that you’ll be able to catch around the new Kitakami region. This is just for the first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, with even more set to arrive alongside second part, The Indigo Disk, later in the year. For now, let’s take a look at which returning Pokemon you’ll be able to head out and catch in The Teal Mask.

All Returning Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Type Ekans Poison Arbok Poison Cleffa Fairy Clefairy Fairy Clefable Fairy Vulpix Fire Ninetails Fire Poliwag Water Poliwhirl Water Poliwrath Water/Fighting Politoed Water Munchlax Normal Snorlax Normal Sentret Normal Furret Normal Hoothoot Normal/Flying Noctowl Normal/Flying Spinarak Bug/Poison Ariados Bug/Poison Aipom Normal Ambipom Normal Yanma Bug/Flying Yanmega Bug/Flying Gligar Ground/Flying Gliscor Ground/Flying Swinub Ice/Ground Piloswine Ice/Ground Mamoswine Ice/Ground Poochyena Dark Mightyena Dark Seedot Grass Nuzleaf Grass/Dark Shiftry Grass/Dark Corphish Water Crawdaunt Water/Dark Duskull Ghost Dusclops Ghost Dusknoir Ghost Chingling Psychic Chimecho Psychic Feebas Water Milotic Water Timburr Fighting Gurdurr Fighting Conkeldurr Fighting Litwick Ghost/Fire Lampent Ghost/Fire Chandelure Ghost/Fire Vullaby Dark/Flying Mandibuzz Dark/Flying Phantump Ghost/Grass Trevenant Grass/Ghost Grubbin Bug Charjabug Bug/Electric Vikavolt Bug/Electric Jangmo-o Dragon Hakamo-o Dragon/Fighting Kommo-o Dragon/Fighting Cramorant Flying/Water Morpeko Electric/Dark

We’ve got a lot of great Pokemon missing from the Scarlet and Violet base games that are a welcome sight to see returning! Ninetails, Politoed, Gliscor, Milotic, and Kommo-o are all exciting additions for competitive players. I imagine these new Pokemon will be seeing a good amount of use this season as players rush to build them and adjust their teams. Ninetails provides some good bulky damage and can set up the sun, which is useful for a lot of teams. Politoed provides a similar role for rain-based teams and can deal some good damage as well.

Gliscor’s Ground and Poison typing is very valuable for taking down a lot of current threats, and its Poison Heal ability means it can sustain itself nicely. I personally love Milotic as a Special Defense tank who can also dish it out with a solid Special Attack stat. Kommo-o is also amazing, Dragon and Fighting typing is a brilliant combo, and this thing can dish out some serious damage!

That covers all the Pokemon that will be returning in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It also adds a cool new region to explore and a whole bunch of favorites to head out and catch!