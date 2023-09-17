Video Games

All Returning Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

By
0
All Returning Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC
Image via The Pokémon Company.

With the first DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we get an influx of Pokemon from previous games making a comeback. There’s a total of 60 returning Pokemon that you’ll be able to catch around the new Kitakami region. This is just for the first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, with even more set to arrive alongside second part, The Indigo Disk, later in the year. For now, let’s take a look at which returning Pokemon you’ll be able to head out and catch in The Teal Mask.

All Returning Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon

Type
Ekans Poison
Arbok Poison
Cleffa Fairy
Clefairy Fairy
Clefable Fairy
Vulpix Fire
Ninetails Fire
Poliwag Water
Poliwhirl Water
Poliwrath Water/Fighting
Politoed Water
Munchlax Normal
Snorlax Normal
Sentret Normal
Furret Normal
Hoothoot Normal/Flying
Noctowl Normal/Flying
Spinarak Bug/Poison
Ariados Bug/Poison
Aipom Normal
Ambipom Normal
Yanma Bug/Flying
Yanmega Bug/Flying
Gligar Ground/Flying
Gliscor Ground/Flying
Swinub Ice/Ground
Piloswine Ice/Ground
Mamoswine Ice/Ground
Poochyena Dark
Mightyena Dark
Seedot Grass
Nuzleaf Grass/Dark
Shiftry Grass/Dark
Corphish Water
Crawdaunt Water/Dark
Duskull Ghost
Dusclops Ghost
Dusknoir Ghost
Chingling Psychic
Chimecho Psychic
Feebas Water
Milotic Water
Timburr Fighting
Gurdurr Fighting
Conkeldurr Fighting
Litwick Ghost/Fire
Lampent Ghost/Fire
Chandelure Ghost/Fire
Vullaby Dark/Flying
Mandibuzz Dark/Flying
Phantump Ghost/Grass
Trevenant Grass/Ghost
Grubbin Bug
Charjabug Bug/Electric
Vikavolt Bug/Electric
Jangmo-o Dragon
Hakamo-o Dragon/Fighting
Kommo-o Dragon/Fighting
Cramorant Flying/Water
Morpeko Electric/Dark

We’ve got a lot of great Pokemon missing from the Scarlet and Violet base games that are a welcome sight to see returning! Ninetails, Politoed, Gliscor, Milotic, and Kommo-o are all exciting additions for competitive players. I imagine these new Pokemon will be seeing a good amount of use this season as players rush to build them and adjust their teams. Ninetails provides some good bulky damage and can set up the sun, which is useful for a lot of teams. Politoed provides a similar role for rain-based teams and can deal some good damage as well.

Gliscor’s Ground and Poison typing is very valuable for taking down a lot of current threats, and its Poison Heal ability means it can sustain itself nicely. I personally love Milotic as a Special Defense tank who can also dish it out with a solid Special Attack stat. Kommo-o is also amazing, Dragon and Fighting typing is a brilliant combo, and this thing can dish out some serious damage!

That covers all the Pokemon that will be returning in The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It also adds a cool new region to explore and a whole bunch of favorites to head out and catch! And if you want to know more about either the base game or the DLC, check out our full range of coverage.

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry