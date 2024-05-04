How to Find and Evolve Santa Javelin in Vampire Survivors

Ahead of Vampire Survivors‘ Contra collaboration, developer Poncle released a surprise free update for the game that includes a new Santa-related weapon. Here’s how to find and evolve the Santa Javelin in Vampire Survivors.

How to Unlock the Santa Javelin in Vampire Survivors

To unlock the Santa Javelin, you first need to survive 20 minutes in the Laborratory stage. The stage is only 20 minutes long, and once you “complete” it, you’ll unlock a new holy/holiday-themed character, Santa Ladonna. Choose Santa as the character for your next run, and he’ll start with the Santa Javelin as his base weapon.

To unlock Santa Javelin as a permanent weapon option for all characters, simply get it to level 7 on a run while using Santa.

How to Evolve the Santa Javelin

To evolve Santa Javelin in Vampire Survivors, add the Clover passive item to your inventory when it pops up as an option, or pick it up as a stage item if you’re playing on Mad Forest, Moongolow, or Lake Foscari. After that, you’ll want to get both Santa Javelin and Clover to max level. Once you have both items maxed out, pick up a treasure chest dropped by any large enemy, and the Santa Javelin will evolve into Seraphic Cry.

As an evolution to Santa Javelin, Seraphic Cry performs very similarly in execution. Both weapons will drop spears from the sky, but Seraphic Cry has a holy flair about it and will drop on enemies all across the screen rather than targeting a small area. Seraphic Cry has the added bonus of turning any Rosaries you find into Weird Souls Purifiers, which will clear the screen of enemies three times after picking them up instead of just once.

Santa Javelin and its evolution work best when choosing Santa as your character, as he’ll trigger a Rosary when reaching critically low health. But otherwise, the two weapons probably won’t be topping anyone’s tier list. They’re fine, but you may want to keep Santa Javelin in your back pocket as a secondary weapon rather than your primary damage dealer.

And that’s it for the Santa Javelin in Vampire Survivors. If you’re looking for more weapon evolutions and combinations featured in the game, check out our guide for that.

