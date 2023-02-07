The Vampire Survivors weapon system provides players with all sorts of choices on how they are going to choose to combat the legions of the undead, resulting in lots of combos. From classic Castlevania-style whips and daggers, to goofier things like protective garlic barriers, there’s no shortage of ways your character can combat ghosts, werewolves, goblins, and, of course, vampires.

But while any slew of weapons is sure to help, the best part of picking your projectiles in Vampire Survivors is finding ways to best mix and match weapons to combine them into even more powerful attacks. To create a new-and-improved weapon combination, you simply have to get a weapon’s level to eight, and then find the item you want to combine it with on the map (or through leveling up). Once you pick up a dropped chest from a boss while in possession of a level eight weapon, you will be able to combine them. Here are all of the weapon combos in a standard game of Vampire Survivors.

The List of All Vampire Survivors Weapon Combos

Axe + Candelabrador becomes the Death Spiral.

Cross + Clover becomes the Heaven Sword.

Fire Wand + Spinach becomes the Hellfire.

King Bible + Spellbinder becomes the Unholy Vespers.

Knife + Bracer becomes the Thousand Edge.

Magic Wand + Empty Tome becomes the Holy Wand.

Whip + Hollow Heart becomes the Bloody Tear.

Garlic + Pummarola becomes the Soul Eater.

Santa Water + Attractorb becomes the La Borra.

Peachone + Ebony Wings becomes the Vandalier.

Lightning Ring + Duplicator becomes the Thunder Loop.

Song of Mana + Skull O’Maniac becomes the Mannajja.

Pentagram + Crown becomes the Gorgeous Moon.

Phiera Der Tuphello + Eight The Sparrow + Tiragisú becomes the Phieraggi.

Runetracer + Armor becomes the No Future.

Gatti Amari + Stone Mask becomes the Vicious Hunger.

Shadow Pinion + Wings becomes the Valkyrie Turner.

Laurel + Metaglio Left + Metaglio Right becomes the Crimson Shroud.

Clock Lancet + Silver Ring + Gold Ring becomes the Infinite Corridor.

Vento Sacro + Bloody Tear becomes the Fuwalafuwaloo.

Bracelet becomes the Bi-Bracelet.

Bi-Bracelet becomes the Tri-Bracelet.

Victory Sword + Torrona’s Box becomes the Sole Solution.

Flames of Mispell + Torrona’s Box becomes the Ashes of Muspell.

There are also a number of additional combinations available with the Legacy of Moonspell DLC, which include some impressive extra ways to take out enemies. Here is what you should know:

Silver Wind + Pummarola becomes Festive Winds.

Four Seasons + Candlebrador + Spinach becomes Godai Shuffle.

Summon Night + Duplicator becomes Echo Night.

Mirage Robe + Attractorb becomes J’Odore.

Night Sword + Stone Mask becomes Muramasa.

Mille Bolle Blu + Spellbinder becomes Boo Roo Boolle.

Any and all of these weapon combos will have you effortlessly slaying monsters and making it until that 30-minute mark for a completed mission in Vampire Survivors.