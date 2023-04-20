How to Start Vampire Survivors DLC, Tides of the Foscari

Indie roguelike smash hit Vampire Survivors is back this year with its second DLC, Tides of the Foscari. It’s set to keep you entertained across a new map with some cool new characters to try out. But, if you’re picking up the game for the first time, don’t worry — you’re able to play on the new DLC map right away if you buy the full bundle. Check below to learn how to start the new Tides of the Foscari DLC for Vampire Survivors.
Here’s How to Get Started Playing The Tides of the Foscari DLC
Make sure you have the DLC installed before you boot up the game. Once you’ve got the game loaded up, simply navigate to the play button and choose your character. Once your character is sorted, scroll through the maps to the bottom to find the new Lake Foscari special map. This is the DLC map that you’ll be playing on to unlock all of the new goodies outlined below.
How to Unlock The New Characters and Weapons in Tides of the Foscari
Each of the characters introduced in the Tides of the Foscari DLC for Vampire Survivors has a requirement that will need to be fulfilled before you can unlock and start using them.
You’ll want to begin by finding the first new character, Eleanor, who’s trapped inside a coffin north west of your starting location in the Lakes of Foscari. First, make your way north. When you hit a river, look for a way to get across and that should lead you right to the coffin location to obtain Eleanor.
Here’s how to obtain the rest:
Rottin’ Ghoul
Defeat a total of 6000 rotting ghouls across your runs
Maruto Cuts
Unite SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike
Genevieve Gruyère
Using Eleanor, break the Seal of the Banished
Je-Ne-Viv
Defeat 100,000 enemies in total during a single run using Genevieve Gruyère
Luminaire Foscari
Break the Seal of the Abyss as Maruto Cuts
Sammy
Defeat a total of 6,000 Sammies across your runs
Kietha
Evolve the Eskizzibur
Lets not forget the new weapons! There are 8 new weapons to unlock and use to shred the hell out of some monsters. Here’s how you unlock those:
SpellString
Survive 15 minutes with Eleanor Uziron
SpellStream
Get SpellString to level 6
SpellStrike
Get SpellStream to level 6
Shadow Servant
Survive 15 minutes with Genevieve Gruyère.
Flash Arrow
Survive 15 minutes with Keitha
Prismatic Missile
Survive 15 minutes with Luminaire Foscari
Party Popper
This weapon can be bought from the Merchant after you’ve unlocked new character Rottin’ Ghoul
Eskizzibur
Survive 15 minutes with Maruto Cuts
That’s everything you need to know to start and look out for in the new Vampire Survivors DLC Tides of the Foscari. Get out there and unlock some of those sweet new characters and weapons!