How to Start Vampire Survivors DLC, Tides of the Foscari

Indie roguelike smash hit Vampire Survivors is back this year with its second DLC, Tides of the Foscari. It’s set to keep you entertained across a new map with some cool new characters to try out. But, if you’re picking up the game for the first time, don’t worry — you’re able to play on the new DLC map right away if you buy the full bundle. Check below to learn how to start the new Tides of the Foscari DLC for Vampire Survivors.

Here’s How to Get Started Playing The Tides of the Foscari DLC

Make sure you have the DLC installed before you boot up the game. Once you’ve got the game loaded up, simply navigate to the play button and choose your character. Once your character is sorted, scroll through the maps to the bottom to find the new Lake Foscari special map. This is the DLC map that you’ll be playing on to unlock all of the new goodies outlined below.

How to Unlock The New Characters and Weapons in Tides of the Foscari

Each of the characters introduced in the Tides of the Foscari DLC for Vampire Survivors has a requirement that will need to be fulfilled before you can unlock and start using them.

You’ll want to begin by finding the first new character, Eleanor, who’s trapped inside a coffin north west of your starting location in the Lakes of Foscari. First, make your way north. When you hit a river, look for a way to get across and that should lead you right to the coffin location to obtain Eleanor.

Here’s how to obtain the rest:

Rottin’ Ghoul

Defeat a total of 6000 rotting ghouls across your runs

Maruto Cuts

Unite SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike

Genevieve Gruyère

Using Eleanor, break the Seal of the Banished

Je-Ne-Viv

Defeat 100,000 enemies in total during a single run using Genevieve Gruyère

Luminaire Foscari

Break the Seal of the Abyss as Maruto Cuts

Sammy

Defeat a total of 6,000 Sammies across your runs

Kietha

Evolve the Eskizzibur

Lets not forget the new weapons! There are 8 new weapons to unlock and use to shred the hell out of some monsters. Here’s how you unlock those:

SpellString

Survive 15 minutes with Eleanor Uziron

SpellStream

Get SpellString to level 6

SpellStrike

Get SpellStream to level 6

Shadow Servant

Survive 15 minutes with Genevieve Gruyère.

Flash Arrow

Survive 15 minutes with Keitha

Prismatic Missile

Survive 15 minutes with Luminaire Foscari

Party Popper

This weapon can be bought from the Merchant after you’ve unlocked new character Rottin’ Ghoul

Eskizzibur

Survive 15 minutes with Maruto Cuts

That’s everything you need to know to start and look out for in the new Vampire Survivors DLC Tides of the Foscari. Get out there and unlock some of those sweet new characters and weapons!