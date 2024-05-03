Vampire Survivors screenshot of Santa in a cart
How to Unlock the Laborratory Stage in Vampire Survivors

The Vampire Survivors updates keep on coming, with the most recent featuring a new stage. Here’s how to unlock Laborratory in Vampire Survivors.

How to Unlock Laborratory in Vampire Survivors

To unlock the Laborratory stage in Vampire Survivors, you need to pick up 33 Rosaries. Rosaries are the little cross necklaces that kill all enemies on the screen when you pick them up. They have a random chance of dropping from light sources in most stages, based on your Luck stat, after your character has reached level 8.

To increase your chances of finding a Rosary, you’ll want to boost your Luck stat as much as possible. Add the Clover passive item to your inventory when given the choice, and level it up to increase your Luck by up to 50%. You can further bolster this by picking up any Little Clovers you find around a stage, which will increase Luck by 10% each, and adding extra ranks to Luck in the Power Up menu. With enough luck, you’ll find plenty of Rosaries and unlock Laborratory in Vampire Survivors in no time.

If you’ve already been playing Vampire Survivors for a while, chances are you’ve already picked up your fair share of Rosaries. Luckily, the collective total of Rosaries you’ve picked up in the past will retroactively count toward Laborratory’s unlock conditions. So, if you’ve already picked up 33 Rosaries before, the new stage will automatically unlock upon updating the game.

The Laborratory stage has been touted by developer Poncle as being the most advanced “AAAA” stage in the game, featuring such things as “immersive door opening action.” It also has trains, so it’s pretty neat.

Once you’ve unlocked the Laborratory stage in Vampire Survivors, jump into it and survive 20 minutes to unlock a new character, a new weapon, and a nifty go-carting stage to add to your ever-growing collection.

Vampire Survivors is available now on PlayStation, PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

