Killing Death in Vampire Survivors is easier said than done. The formidable Grim Reaper is known to stunlock players and one-shot them before they know what happened. If you’re tired of dying to this run-ending boss, here’s a guide on how to beat Death in Vampire Survivors.

How to Beat Death in Vampire Survivors

Aptly named “Red Death” in the game, this boss will suddenly appear once you survive past the 30-minute mark in Vampire Survivors. Your first encounter will see your character dying horribly to Death’s attacks because you’ll step into the fight unprepared. Among the Vampire Survivors community, many have offered tons of advice on how to beat Death, with most recommending using Crimson Shroud and Infinite Corridor to give yourself an edge.

The Crimson Shroud is the evolved weapon of Laurel combined with the Metaglio Left and Right passives unlocked with the Yellow Sign relic, providing massive damage mitigation and dealing reactive damage based on the damage inflicted on your character.

As for the Infinite Corridor, it’s a vastly superior weapon compared to others that halves the health of all enemies on screen in a single attack.

Like the Crimson Shroud, you need the Yellow Sing to get the Infinite Corridor. With it, gather the Clock Lancet, Gold Ring, and Silver Ring. Upgrade these items to max level, then defeat a mini-boss mob after the 10-minute mark to drop a chest with the Infinite Corridor.

With both weapons, you can severely cut down Death’s health and briefly stave off his attacks occasionally while dealing damage. These weapons are really broken and will reduce the challenge that usually comes with fighting Death in Vampire Survivors.

What Do You Get for Beating Death?

After you defeat Death, you will unlock the Grim Reaper as a playable character you can purchase from the in-game store. His starting weapon is a Death Spiral, plus he has 250 health and increased move speed. Overall, the character is a fantastic option on literally all stages in the game, especially when going against secret bosses or looting items fast.