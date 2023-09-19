Best Games Like Vampire Survivors Ranked

The best games like Vampire Survivors are the ones that don’t just copy what it does, but actively build upon it. There are a lot of “survivors” games out there that just change the garlic to ginger and then call it a day, but far rarer are the games that do something worthy of not just your attention, but your money too. That’s not even considering the horde of free-to-play options on mobile, either. To make sure you don’t waste your time trying to figure out which ones are a change of cloves and which ones are far more than that, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of the best games like Vampire Survivors. We’re just a kind-hearted lot and don’t want you suffering, because we’ve already done so. With that out of the way, let’s get our teeth stuck into this and find you a new life-absorbing game to enjoy, shall we?

20 Minutes Till Dawn

First up is 20 Minutes Till Dawn, which may well be the most stylish option on our list. You’ll be doing all of the standard Survivors things here, but it’s got a little bit more style. The aesthetic is stunning, and has you fighting in mostly shades of grey with the odd speck of red here and there. The combat is a little more involved too, as you need to aim a lot more and actually fire your weapons to deal damage. There are loads of unique characters, and lots of enemies to fight too, so it should scratch your Vampire Survivors itch well.

Necrosmith

If we’re being honest, Necrosmith is only sort of like Vampire Survivors, but it’s got just enough similarities, and it’s great, so we’re going with it. Necrosmith casts you as a necromancer who’s a bit lost, and you need to try and find your way home. To do this, you need to build bodies from different creatures you find and kill, and then send them out on their own to explore, destroy, or even protect your tower. You get some very cool upgrades as you go, and if you’ve ever wanted to make a robot with a flamethrower for a mouth, angel wings, and eldritch tentacles, then this is probably the only game that can manage that.

Brotato

Everyone loves potatoes, right? Well, Brotato is a Survivors game where you play as a potato who has been watching too much Rambo. Well, we assume so anyway. Brotato has an absurd number of weapons and items to find and build around, and you can actually purchase things at a shop in between waves too. One of the best things about the game though, is the accessibility options, which allow you to tweak things like enemy health and speed so everyone can enjoy the game.

Halls of Torment

Halls of Torment has a look to it that we’d describe as early Diablo. This Survivors game has you fighting off classic RPG monsters like skeletons as you pick up new weapons, try to complete quests to gain progression outside of each run, and fight off bosses who have interesting mechanics and attacks to learn. We really like the traps you can find and use to your advantage too.

Soulstone Survivors

In Soulstone Survivors, you have to try and fight off the Lords of the Void, who aren’t a metal band despite their name. Each class has a distinct feel outside of just the weapons you pick up, and you have to collect different kinds of soulstones to upgrade and unlock new things as you play. There’s a staggeringly large skill true to work your way through too, so it’s got a great feeling of progression even if your runs aren’t going well.

Project Lazarus

If all of the best games like Vampire Survivors are a little too medieval and high fantasy for you, then Project Lazarus is all about mechs, which means it’s probably what you’re looking for. You’ll unlock different mechs as you progress through the game, can find and use amazing weapons, and still get all of that Survivors gameplay that we all know and love. It’s also unreasonably good-looking.

HoloCure

Perhaps the strangest option on our list, which is saying something when you’ve got a game about potatoes on it, HoloCure is a free game that lets you play as an array of Hololive Vtubers. It’s a rather silly, but still highly enjoyable, take on the genre that tasks you with trying to save waves of fans. It’s actually pretty cute, and while it’s undoubtedly niche, we think it’s enjoyable even if you don’t know what Hololive is.

