Best Alternate Recipes in Satisfactory (Hard Drive Tier List)

There are a lot of things to build and craft in Satisfactory, and you need to make sure you’re being as efficient as possible. Here’s our take on the best Alternate Recipes in Satisfactory, sorted in a neat tier list.

Satisfactory Best Alternate Recipes Tier List

Let’s get into the tier list proper. These are, in my opinion, all of the Alternate Recipes in Satisfactory ranked from best to worst, according to how efficient they are and how important they are throughout your journey.

Tier Recipes S Heavy Encased Frame, Copper Alloy Ingot, Pure Aluminium Ingot, Oil-Based Diamonds, Dark Matter Trap, Heavy Flexible Frame, Sloppy Alumina, Insulated Crystal Oscillator, Silicon Circuit Board, Crystal Computer, Heat-Fused Frame, Uranium Fuel Unit, Caterium Circuit Board A Super-State Computer, Turbo Diamonds, Caterium Computer, Electrode Aluminium Scrap, Diluted Fuel, Turbo Pressure Motor, Rubber Concrete, Plastic AI Limiter, Steel Screw, Rigor Motor, Steel Rod, Fine Concrete, Steeled Frame, Aluminium Beam, Aluminium Rod, Turbo Electric Motor, Electric Motor, Wet Concrete, Automated Speed Wiring, Coke Steel Ingot, Infused Uranium Cell, Silicon High-Speed Connector, Radio Control System, Solid Steel Ingot, Heat Exchanger, Recycled Plastic, Coated Iron Plate, Adhered Iron Plate, Stitched Iron Plate B Insulated Cable, Coated Cable, Fused Wire, Plastic Smart Plating, Copper Rotor, Steel Cast Plate, Nitro Rocket Fuel, Steamed Copper Sheet, OC Supercomputer, Steel Rotor, Tempered Caterium Ingot, Cooling Device, Pure Quartz Crystal, Electromagnetic Connection Rod, Quickwire Cable, Caterium Wire, Quickwire Stator, Bolted Frame, Bolted Iron Plate, Fine Black Powder, Heavy Oil Residue, Flexible Framework, Turbo Heavy Fuel, Cast Screw, Iron Alloy Ingot, Polymer Resin, Pure Iron Ingot, Leached Iron Ingot, Iron Wire, Coated Iron Canister C Classic Battery, Steel Canister, Fused Quickwire, Cheap Silica, Molded Beam, Alclad Casing, Basic Iron Ingot, Distilled Silica, Fused Quartz Crystal, Molded Steel Pipe, Leached Caterium Ingot, Turbo Blend Fuel, Electrode Circuit Board, Pure Caterium Ingot, Encased Industrial Pipe, Recycled Rubber, Compacted Steel Ingot, Quartz Purification, Plutonium Fuel Unit, Pink Diamonds, Instant Plutonium Cell, Iron Pipe D Instant Scrap, Pure Copper Ingot, Fertile Uranium, Radio Connection Unit, Cloudy Diamonds, Dark-Ion Fuel, Dark Matter Crystallization, Petroleum Diamonds, Leached Copper Ingot, Tempered Copper Ingot, Automated Miner, Biocoal, Charcoal

I should clarify that while this technically is a ranking of all the Alternate Recipes in Satisfactory, it’s worth pointing out that some of them may be more useful than others depending on your level and where you are in the game. For instance, some may rank Cast Screws a lot higher as you need a whole ton of them fairly early on in the game, but in terms of efficiency it likely won’t be as good as the ones we’ve listed in the S-tier.

Tiers Explained

As for how we’ve broken up each tier, it’s largely based on how much you save with the Alternate Recipes as compared to the originals. We’re taking power, items and resources used, and buildings into account for each one. Those sorted into the S-tier will provide you with the most savings in terms of resources and buildings, while also being essential recipes you’ll use a lot in production.

Here’s a simpler breakdown of each tier:

S-Tier: These are the best Alternate Recipes in Satisfactory, and are considered must-haves. They’re the most efficient ones you can get, and are also used in a lot of situations.

A-Tier: These Alternate Recipes are highly recommended and you'll get plenty of use out of them as you continue playing the game.

B-Tier: Alternate Recipes in this tier are useful and worth grabbing, as long as your other options don't fall into the S or A-tier.

C-Tier: These Recipes are useful for a short period of time, but you'll quickly outclass them as they play.

D-Tier: Don't bother picking these up as you'll likely have much better options available to you.

How to Get Alternate Recipes and Hard Drives

Hard Drives and Alternate Recipes can be found at Crash Sites in Satisfactory. To find a Crash Site, open your Scanner by holding down the V key and selecting the Crash Site option, and you’ll get pinged with the closest ones to your location.

After researching the Hard Drive, you’ll be give a couple of Alternate Recipes to choose from. If you’re having trouble deciding which one to go for, just refer to our tier list above to help streamline things.

And that does it for our Satisfactory Alternate Recipes tier list. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all SAM Ore locations and how to tame a Lizard Doggo.

