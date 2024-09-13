All Satisfactory SAM Ore Locations (Map)

Satisfactory is largely satisfied (ha) with just letting you do things at your own pace, but every now and then you’ll need to meet certain requirements to progress through the story as well. Here’s a breakdown of all SAM Ore locations in Satisfactory.

All SAM Ore Locations in Satisfactory

As of the 1.0 release, the SAM Ore nodes you can find in Satisfactory have been shuffled around a little, and they’re scattered across each of the different biomes. I’ve listed them all down below:

Grass Fields

There are a few nodes in the Grass Fields biome, but the easiest way to mine it is to look for the giant arch structure. You’ll find a huge hole just below it, where the SAM Ore node is located.

Rocky Desert

At the very eastern edge of the Rocky Desert biome, you’ll find a cave entrance next to the cluster of four coal nodes. Head inside the cave to find another SAM Ore node.

Northern Forest

Head all the way north in the Northern Forest biome until you reach the Spiral Coast region. You’ll find one impure SAM ore node in the northwestern corner, and a pure SAM ore node in the northeastern corner.

Dune Desert

Finally, in the Dune Desert biome, go all the way to the western edge and climb up the mountains. Look for the crash site on top of the northmost mountain and you’ll find another SAM Ore node waiting for you.

How to Mine SAM Ore

The good news is that you can mine SAM Ore by hand or with mining equipment. You can also have your tamed Lizard Doggos bring it to you every now and then. The nodes will respawn, so you can mine as much of it as you want.

What Is SAM Ore Used For in Satisfactory?

Also known as Strange Alien Matter, SAM Ore is not currently used to craft anything in Satisfactory. Instead, it’s required only for story progression and there’s no other use for it. Even in the 1.0 release, I haven’t been able to find any additional uses for it, so I’d recommend just mining what you need, make a mental note of their locations, then come back when you need more of them.

And those are all of the SAM Ore locations in Satisfactory. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

