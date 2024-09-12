How to Tame Lizard Doggo in Satisfactory

It’s not a base-building game without wildlife for you to tame. If you’re looking to tame your first Lizard Doggo in Satisfactory, here’s how to do it.

Taming a Lizard Doggo in Satisfactory

The easiest way to tame a Lizard Doggo in Satisfactory is by feeding it with Paleberries. The good news is that this fruit can be found very easily in the game, and you should be able to gather Paleberries just by exploring the grassy biomes.

Once you’ve found a Lizard Doggo, make sure to follow these steps:

Walk towards the Lizard Doggo slowly and unequip your Blade Runners. Open your inventory and drag one Paleberry out of your inventory to drop it on the ground. Wait for the Lizard Doggo to eat the Paleberry. Move towards it and pet it by pressing the E key.

Assuming everything has gone smoothly so far, the Lizard Doggo will jump towards you and smile, indicating that it has now been tamed. You’ll also be able to make use of its inventory slot. If it doesn’t respond, back away and drop another Paleberry for it to eat, then try again.

What to Do With a Tamed Lizard Doggo

Aside from looking really cute, Lizard Doggos actually aren’t all that useful in Satisfactory. I recommend building a pen or a makeshift farm to house them in, as they’re not ideal companion pets for when you’re roaming around the biomes. Their movement speed is way too slow, and you’ll soon find that they have a lot of difficulty keeping up with you, even if you’re not exactly sprinting. To that end, it’s better to just use them as gathering pets. You’ll get a lot more out of them that way.

Once they’re properly kept, they can start gathering items for you automatically. I’ve also included a list of possible items they can gather at regular intervals:

Iron Ore

Copper Ore

Limestone

Coal

Caterium Ore

Sulfur

SAM Ore

Raw Quartz

Uranium

Leaves

Wood

Mycelia

Flower Petals

Blue Power Slug

Yellow Power Slug

Purple Power Slug

Alien Organs

Beryl Nut

Pale Berry

Bacon Agaric

Uranium Waste

Cup



And that’s how you can tame a Lizard Doggo in Satisfactory. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the executable error.

