How To Fix the Executable Error in Satisfactory

Daphne Fama
Published: Sep 10, 2024 11:48 am

Satisfactory has finally left early access, but that doesn’t mean that this extremely addicting game isn’t without its launch-day bugs. If you’ve encountered the Satisfactory executable error, here’s how to fix it.

How To Fix the Executable (Exe) Error in Satisfactory

When you attempt to launch Satisfactory, there’s a chance you’ll encounter the executable error, which will prevent you from properly launching and playing the game. This error usually reads, “An error occurred while launching this game: Missing game executable – E:\STEAM GAMES\steamapps\common\Satisfactory\FactoryGame.exe”.

If you have this error, there’s one quick solution you can use to fix it. Locate “FactoryGameSteam.exe” in your game root directory and change it to “FactoryGame.exe.” This will allow you to launch the game.

The only downside to this fix is that your game may break if Satisfactory updates. But until a patch releases, this is a good player-level hotfix that should get you into the game and setting up your factories ASAP.

Other options we’ve tried to fix the executable error in Satisfactory that haven’t worked are verifying the files after the update, uninstalling and reinstalling the game, and creating a non-Steam shortcut.

However, Steam is aware of the bug and is actively creating a fix to get players in the game as soon as possible. You’ll likely only need to wait a few hours, or even less, to get in the game.

What’s New in Satisfactory?

If you’re waiting for a Steam-level fix for the Satisfactory error, there’s still plenty to get excited about. New blueprints, conveyor belts, a quantum encoder, portals, and more are all coming to the game. But even more exciting may be the inclusion of a story mode that finally answers the question, “Why are we building these incredibly efficient and awesome factories, anyway?”

There are also brand new achievements to work towards and even an “end,” if that’s something you want.

Satisfactory is available to play now.

