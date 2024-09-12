How to Make a Portable Miner in Satisfactory

No base-building game is complete without a mining system of some sort, and the same goes for Satisfactory. Here’s how to make and use a Portable Miner in Satisfactory.

How to Build Portable Miner in Satisfactory

As the name suggests, the Portable Miner is a smaller and portable version of the regular Miner in Satisfactory. It’s also likely the first mining device you’ll get your hands on in the game. Here’s how to unlock and craft it:

Complete HUB Upgrade 1 for the Tier 0 Milestone. Interact with an Equipment Workshop to craft it. You’ll need two Iron Plates and four Iron Rods for the recipe. Confirm your selection and wait for it to finish crafting.

Using the Portable Miner

Next, let’s go over how you can actually use this thing. Open your inventory with the Tab key, then double-click the Portable Miner to hold it in your hands. After that, you’ll want to scan your surroundings with the Resource Scanner by pressing the V key, then head to whichever resource node you want to start mining.

Explore the area around the resource node and the game should prompt you to start mining the ore. Once you get the prompt, all you have to do is left-click, and the Portable Miner will be deployed and start mining the ore for you automatically.

You can collect the resources from the Portable Miner whenever you want, and you can also interact with it again to pick it up. You’ll definitely want to check on the Miner often, as you don’t want its inventory to get capped out while you’re out exploring.

And that’s how to make and use a Portable Miner in Satisfactory. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to tame the Lizard Doggo and how to fix the game executable error.

