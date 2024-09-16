Image Credit: Bethesda
All Satisfactory Console Commands & What They Do

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Sep 15, 2024 11:45 pm

You call them cheats, I call them quality-of-life improvements. Here’s a full list of available console commands in Satisfactory, as well as how to actually use them.

All Console Commands in Satisfactory

Let’s cut straight to the chase. There are a whole ton of console commands in Satisfactory. We’ve listed them all below, along with what they do:

Console CommandWhat It Does
?Brings up a complete list of all commands.
materialFlowAnalysis recipeName[FString]Used to find items required per second for all craftable items in the game.
gamma [number]Changes the gamma/brightness level.
pausePauses the game.
r.Atmosphere [0/1]Activates or deactivates the atmosphere.
r.Fog [0/1]Activates or deactivates the fog.
r.ViewDistanceScaleSets the render distance of objects and environment.
foliage.LODDistanceScaleAffects the quality of objects from a further distance.
r.Shadow.Distance.ScaleSets the render distance of shadows.
r.ScreenPercentage [percent]Sets internal resolution scale.
r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight [number]Sets the impact of the current internal frame on the final image.
r.TemporalAAFilterSizeSets the spread of the TAA samples.
r.TemporalAASamples [number]Sets the number of samples to use for TAA.
r.Tonemapper.Sharpen [number]Sets the amount of a simple sharpen filter.
r.StaticMeshLODDistanceScale [number]Controls level of detail for static meshes.
r.LandscapeLODBias [number]Fixes terrain geometry in the far distance.
Grass.densityscale [number]Sets the grass density.
pool.light.count [number]Sets the amount of lights to render.
pool.light.lightshaft.count [number]Sets the amount of light shafts to render.
ShowDebug DebugType[FName]Can be used with the following items:

ai
akaudiosources
animation
bones
camera
circuits
collision
factory
factoryconnections
forcefeedback
input
net
none
physics
power
radiation
radiationspheres
reset
significancemanager
tracks
traincouplers
trainscheduler
trainsignals
trains
vehicle
weapon
Stat FPSActivates Unreal Engine 4’s build-in FPS counter.
Stat LevelsDisplays level streaming info.
Stat UnitShows various stats like frame time, game time, draw time, GPU time, RHIT time.
SuicideRespawns the player character.
t.maxFPS [number]Sets the maximum framerate to the specified value.
FOV [number]Sets the field of view to the specified value.
ToggleDebugOverlay [0/1]Brings up the debug info overlay.
SaveWithNewSessionsName [name]Saves your current session with a new save file name.

How to Use Console Commands in Satisfactory

To use console commands, boot up the game and load into your session, then press the tilde (~) or backtick (`) key to bring up the console. From here, just enter whichever command you want to use, then hit the Enter key to confirm.

And that does it for our full list of Satisfactory console commands. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all SAM Ore locations, as well as our Alternate Recipes tier list.

Satisfactory
