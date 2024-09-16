All Satisfactory Console Commands & What They Do

You call them cheats, I call them quality-of-life improvements. Here’s a full list of available console commands in Satisfactory, as well as how to actually use them.

All Console Commands in Satisfactory

Let’s cut straight to the chase. There are a whole ton of console commands in Satisfactory. We’ve listed them all below, along with what they do:

Console Command What It Does ? Brings up a complete list of all commands. materialFlowAnalysis recipeName[FString] Used to find items required per second for all craftable items in the game. gamma [number] Changes the gamma/brightness level. pause Pauses the game. r.Atmosphere [0/1] Activates or deactivates the atmosphere. r.Fog [0/1] Activates or deactivates the fog. r.ViewDistanceScale Sets the render distance of objects and environment. foliage.LODDistanceScale Affects the quality of objects from a further distance. r.Shadow.Distance.Scale Sets the render distance of shadows. r.ScreenPercentage [percent] Sets internal resolution scale. r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight [number] Sets the impact of the current internal frame on the final image. r.TemporalAAFilterSize Sets the spread of the TAA samples. r.TemporalAASamples [number] Sets the number of samples to use for TAA. r.Tonemapper.Sharpen [number] Sets the amount of a simple sharpen filter. r.StaticMeshLODDistanceScale [number] Controls level of detail for static meshes. r.LandscapeLODBias [number] Fixes terrain geometry in the far distance. Grass.densityscale [number] Sets the grass density. pool.light.count [number] Sets the amount of lights to render. pool.light.lightshaft.count [number] Sets the amount of light shafts to render. ShowDebug DebugType[FName] Can be used with the following items:



ai

akaudiosources

animation

bones

camera

circuits

collision

factory

factoryconnections

forcefeedback

input

net

none

physics

power

radiation

radiationspheres

reset

significancemanager

tracks

traincouplers

trainscheduler

trainsignals

trains

vehicle

weapon Stat FPS Activates Unreal Engine 4’s build-in FPS counter. Stat Levels Displays level streaming info. Stat Unit Shows various stats like frame time, game time, draw time, GPU time, RHIT time. Suicide Respawns the player character. t.maxFPS [number] Sets the maximum framerate to the specified value. FOV [number] Sets the field of view to the specified value. ToggleDebugOverlay [0/1] Brings up the debug info overlay. SaveWithNewSessionsName [name] Saves your current session with a new save file name.

How to Use Console Commands in Satisfactory

To use console commands, boot up the game and load into your session, then press the tilde (~) or backtick (`) key to bring up the console. From here, just enter whichever command you want to use, then hit the Enter key to confirm.

And that does it for our full list of Satisfactory console commands. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including all SAM Ore locations, as well as our Alternate Recipes tier list.

