All Satisfactory Console Commands & What They Do

You call them cheats, I call them quality-of-life improvements. Here’s a full list of available console commands in Satisfactory, as well as how to actually use them.
All Console Commands in Satisfactory
Let’s cut straight to the chase. There are a whole ton of console commands in Satisfactory. We’ve listed them all below, along with what they do:
|Console Command
|What It Does
|?
|Brings up a complete list of all commands.
|materialFlowAnalysis recipeName[FString]
|Used to find items required per second for all craftable items in the game.
|gamma [number]
|Changes the gamma/brightness level.
|pause
|Pauses the game.
|r.Atmosphere [0/1]
|Activates or deactivates the atmosphere.
|r.Fog [0/1]
|Activates or deactivates the fog.
|r.ViewDistanceScale
|Sets the render distance of objects and environment.
|foliage.LODDistanceScale
|Affects the quality of objects from a further distance.
|r.Shadow.Distance.Scale
|Sets the render distance of shadows.
|r.ScreenPercentage [percent]
|Sets internal resolution scale.
|r.TemporalAACurrentFrameWeight [number]
|Sets the impact of the current internal frame on the final image.
|r.TemporalAAFilterSize
|Sets the spread of the TAA samples.
|r.TemporalAASamples [number]
|Sets the number of samples to use for TAA.
|r.Tonemapper.Sharpen [number]
|Sets the amount of a simple sharpen filter.
|r.StaticMeshLODDistanceScale [number]
|Controls level of detail for static meshes.
|r.LandscapeLODBias [number]
|Fixes terrain geometry in the far distance.
|Grass.densityscale [number]
|Sets the grass density.
|pool.light.count [number]
|Sets the amount of lights to render.
|pool.light.lightshaft.count [number]
|Sets the amount of light shafts to render.
|ShowDebug DebugType[FName]
|Can be used with the following items:
ai
akaudiosources
animation
bones
camera
circuits
collision
factory
factoryconnections
forcefeedback
input
net
none
physics
power
radiation
radiationspheres
reset
significancemanager
tracks
traincouplers
trainscheduler
trainsignals
trains
vehicle
weapon
|Stat FPS
|Activates Unreal Engine 4’s build-in FPS counter.
|Stat Levels
|Displays level streaming info.
|Stat Unit
|Shows various stats like frame time, game time, draw time, GPU time, RHIT time.
|Suicide
|Respawns the player character.
|t.maxFPS [number]
|Sets the maximum framerate to the specified value.
|FOV [number]
|Sets the field of view to the specified value.
|ToggleDebugOverlay [0/1]
|Brings up the debug info overlay.
|SaveWithNewSessionsName [name]
|Saves your current session with a new save file name.
How to Use Console Commands in Satisfactory
To use console commands, boot up the game and load into your session, then press the tilde (~) or backtick (`) key to bring up the console. From here, just enter whichever command you want to use, then hit the Enter key to confirm.
Published: Sep 15, 2024 11:45 pm