All Satisfactory Coal Ore Locations (Map)

If you want to last long in Satisfactory, you’ll need to make sure you have a good power source, as wood is just not going to cut it in the long run. Here’s how to find all Coal ore locations in Satisfactory, as of the 1.0 update.

All Coal Ore Locations in Satisfactory

Thanks to the folks over at Satisfactory Calculator, it’s now much easier to get an idea of where to find Coal in Satisfactory. You’ll be able to find it in every starting biome, but do take note that if you did decide to start in Grass Fields, you’ll have a lot of running to do before you get your first Coal Ore.

I’d recommend starting at either the Rocky Desert or Northern Forest biomes if you want easy, immediate access to Coal. The Northern Forest, in particular, puts you very near a couple of Coal nodes from the starting location, making this an ideal biome to build your first base in.

Grass Fields

As you can see, there are only two Coal nodes in the Grass Fields biome. The good news is that they’re both Pure nodes, so you’ll get a lot of bang for your buck mining these. The bad news is that they’re very far from the biome’s starting location, and they’re hard to reach as well, making your Coal mining efforts a total pain.

Red Jungle/Red Bamboo Fields

If your base is located in the Grass Fields, then your best bet would be to head north to the Red Jungle and Red Bamboo Fields to start mining Coal. These are still really far away, but they’re a little more accessible than the ones you have the Grass Fields.

Rocky Desert

The Coal nodes in the Rocky Desert are located at both the western and eastern edges of the biome. They’re a tad far from the starting location, but they’re easy to reach. The eastern nodes are also near a cave entrance that leads you towards some SAM Ore, so you can grab that on the way as well.

Northern Forest

The nearest Coal nodes to the Northern Forest are located just southeast of the biome itself. You’re looking at three Pure nodes and one Normal node here, which makes it very easy to mine.

Dune Desert

If you started Satisfactory in the Dune Desert, you’ve got plenty of options here. There are Coal nodes in basically every corner of the Dune Desert biome, including a couple of easy Pure nodes you can hit up in the northern area.

And those are all of the Coal ore locations in Satisfactory. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to tame a Lizard Doggo, as well as our take on the best Alternate Recipes.

