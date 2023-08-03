Vampire Survivors – Director’s Cut Is Real, “Drastically Different”, and May Never Release

Gameplay from a Director’s Cut of surprise indie hit Vampire Survivors has been shown to at least one lucky member of the press, but that doesn’t mean it will ever get an official release. Accessibility and queer consultant Laura Kate Dale made the claim on Twitter earlier today, adding that it’s “drastically different from the base game” with “additions more substantial than currently released DLCs”.

Dale’s account began with a Twitter thread in which she explained how she came to play this potential new version of the game. She said she was at a press event for the upcoming co-op update when she was pulled aside by a member of the development team who told her that “‘this is content that may or may not one day release'”. It’s more than just an idle claim, too, with Dale backing it up with a raft of details and, later, a 15-minute video posted to her YouTube channel.

Those details include ten new characters, including Santa Claus, a werewolf, a winged egg, and a giant skull; at least three new levels, including one set in space and another that may support 300-player chicken co-op; and a whole range of new weapons, including the Pechin Fasha that fires exploding fish and the Phas3r that acts like a ray gun. The video mainly features Dale playing as the winged egg character, with commentary laid over the top: