MW3 May Be Crossing Over With Fallout, Gundam & More in Season 4

Call of Duty is not stranger to crossovers, and data miners may have discovered the next season of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) will feature the Fallout, Gundam, and The Crow franchises.

A popular data-miner shared strings of code which reference events for The Crow, Fallout and Gundam in Season 4. In prior seasons of MW3, events tying in with other IP have promoted available operator bundles. As such, it’s safe to assume there will be bundles coming to the store with tie-ins to each of these franchises.

The Crow tie-in would likely promote the remake of that cult classic film, which is slated for release late this summer. It is unclear how exactly The Crow will appear in MW3. I’d expect to see operator bundles themed around the titular character, for Sting and/or Bill Skarsgård’s versions of the character in the original and remake, respectively. The stan in me has my fingers crossed that FKA Twigs, a singer who plays the love interest in the 2024 film, could make an appearance in-game.

The Fallout crossover is perhaps the most interesting to speculate. With Fallout and Call of Duty now both Xbox first party, a crossover seemed plausible. With details scarce at this time, it is unclear how it would actually unfold. With the massive popularity of the Fallout TV Series on Amazon Prime, I would bet on operator bundles for new characters like Lucy and the Ghoul to come to the game. With its Warhammer crossover, MW3 added variants for the Juggernaut killstreak for players to use. I’d expect to see something similar here. Calling in a suit of Power Armor as a reward for a large kill streak would be pretty epic.

The Gundam crossover seems the most bizarre. The popular Japanese franchise focuses on massive robots, so if and how they will try to integrate characters from the franchise into the game is uncertain. However, there are already some bundles in MW3 for operators that resemble transformers. Perhaps Sledgehammer would go a similar route to these skins, but model them after popular Gundam characters. Fans shouldn’t have to wait for more concrete details long, as Season 4 of MW3 is slated to launch later this spring.

