GTA 6’s Release Window Has Been Revealed

It appears that Grand Theft Auto VI is finally on the horizon, thanks to the information shown in the Take-Two Fiscal Year 2024 report. While these reports may detail how well games did financially over the previous fiscal year, there are always some interesting tidbits here and there — this just so happens to include the release window for GTA VI.

Recommended Videos

Image from Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

According to the Fiscal Report, Grand Theft Auto VI has a tentative release window of Fall 2025, barring any extreme circumstances that push the game’s release back further. No matter what, thousands, if not millions of players have been waiting for this release since 2013 — when Grand Theft Auto V officially released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. That’s right, it will be nearly 12 years after the last numbered entry for this release to finally hit our consoles.

Related: GTA 6 Not Coming to PC at Launch

While PC players may need to wait to get their hands on this, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will likely be thrilled to finally have a reason to retire Grand Theft Auto V from their consoles. After breaking records from the announcement trailer, to just being one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, we’re eager to tear into this one and see what Rockstar has been cooking over the past decade.

Returning to Vice City once again after all of these years is going to be an astonishing feeling, especially if the game looks half as good as it did in its announcement trailer. We’ll just have to hold on for a little while longer. We’ve waited this long, what’s another year, right? Right?

Grand Theft Auto VI will be available in Fall 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more