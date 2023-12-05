GTA 6 Not Coming to PC at Launch

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is here, and while it’s left us all salivating for more, it seems as if PC players will have to wait longer than console players to dive into the vast, new take on Vice City.

In a press release providing a handful of extra details about GTA 6, developer Rockstar Games has neglected to mention a PC version, indicating instead that the game will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X when it arrives in 2025.

While disappointing, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as the staggered release model has been Rockstar’s M.O. for quite some time. GTA 4 arrived on PC in December 2008, eight months after the console launch, and both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption II took more than a year from their original releases to finally arrive on PC.

Beyond the notable absence of a PC version, the release also reveals that GTA 6 is set in the state of Leonida, with the game being billed as “the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.” With leaks suggesting that the map will be twice the size of GTA 5’s San Andreas and the trailer teasing some utterly batty action, it’s hard to imagine there’s any hyperbole in the claim.

Meanwhile, Rockstar founder Sam Houser said, “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences. We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”