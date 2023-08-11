Rockstar Reveals Partnership with Grand Theft Auto Roleplay Devs Amid Excitement for GTA6

Rockstar Games has made a surprising and exciting move by revealing a partnership with Cfx.re, the team behind some of the biggest roleplay communities in games like Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto (GTA). The company that owns both franchises announced its recent pickup on its website, revealing that it now owns the group responsible for popular roleplay communities like FiveM and RedM. Rockstar wasn’t too keen to share exactly what this means for Grand Theft Auto V (GTA5) and Red Dead Redemption 2 players. However, whatever it’s planning, it sounds exciting.

“Over the past few years, we’ve watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers,” the company said. “As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community.”

Rockstar continues by saying that its partnership with Cfx.re will only improve support for things like Grand Theft Auto roleplay (GTA RP) going forward. Until those improvements are revealed, however, the company tells players to stay tuned for more “in the weeks and months ahead.” It’s great to hear that games like GTA5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 will see official roleplay support in the future, but we can guess what this is really about: Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA6). Rockstar has been working on its highly anticipated follow-up for a long, long time. With rumors suggesting that we’ll see more information on the project in the next year, we’ll almost certainly see GTA RP playing a part in its multiplayer offerings.

“This is a huge step forward in the growth of our community, and an opportunity for us to work with Rockstar Games to advance the FiveM platform and the creative community surrounding it,” the Cfx.re team said in a statement regarding today’s news. “While our day-to-day operations won’t have any noticeable changes, with Rockstar’s support, we are going to continue to improve our platform and we are truly excited for what this means for our users, community, and creators!”

If you’re not familiar with things like GTA RP, you’re missing out. In the decade since GTA5 was released, players have created communities dedicated to experiencing Rockstar’s open-world series through a more realistic lens. Entire roleplay servers filled with players will immerse themselves by pretending to exist in the game as if it is real life. While some take up jobs as police officers, others will simply go about their days as regular civilians. Different sub-communities treat the roleplaying aspects with varying levels of severity, giving players options when it comes to how immersive they’d like their GTA RP experience to be. It’s intense and incredible that it exists at all, and with GTA6 on the horizon, its future might be brighter than ever.

That said, Cfx.re did make one request from its fans: “And for those curious about what else Rockstar is working on, please understand that our partnership with Rockstar Games is focused on our FiveM and RedM platforms. So please, do not ask us about the next GTA!”

We’ll hopefully learn more about GTA RP’s role in Rockstar’s plans as we grow closer to the inevitable launch of GTA6. Until then, stay tuned for any updates.