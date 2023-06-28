Red Dead Redemption 1 Gets Korean Rating, May Hint at Remaster

Red Dead Redemption originally launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2010, and it was the usual Rockstar Games big-budget extravaganza with high review scores to match. Grand Theft Auto with Horses would be an extremely bad way to describe the game, but I’m already halfway through this sentence so I’m going with that. The game has been stuck on its original platforms since launch, but that may be changing soon. Per Gematsu, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has rated Red Dead Redemption 1 for what seems like at least a new console release, if not both a console and PC release, hinting that a remaster may be planned.

Rockstar Games has made no official announcements, but a remaster of Red Dead Redemption 1 for modern consoles and PC would make good financial sense and alleviate some of the wait for Grand Theft Auto VI. Indeed, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has reportedly sold more than 20 million copies since its launch in November 2021. That was a revamped and remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas that launched with an alarming amount of technical issues but was ultimately patched into something fairly solid.

All three of those original games are older than Red Dead Redemption 1, and this game would, at least in theory, require less effort to modernize and pretty up. So, don’t bet your house on a Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster happening, but it does seem likely. Although, what would be a real surprise is if 2004’s Red Dead Revolver ever makes a comeback.